Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Check Finale Date, Finalists & All Other Details Here

The grand finale of Colors TV's most controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 15 is just around the corner. The contestants of the show have already entered the finale week as the winner will be declared on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Earlier, with the double eviction and Rashami Desai losing the Ticket to Finale task, there are a total of six contestants fighting for the Bigg Boss 15 trophy. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 15 finalists.

Bigg Boss 15 grand finale to be held on January 30

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra was touted as the 'winner material' initially, has been in the limelight due to his dramatic romantic relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. The actor has also made a friend for life, Umar Riaz. He has been given the term 'Karan-neeti' for his smart plans to survive inside the Bigg Boss house.

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash, who rose to fame with Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, has been considered to be one of the most entertaining contestants since her first day. Lately, she has been coming across as an 'insecure' girlfriend as Karan focuses on his game. Her fights with Pratik and Shamita have been keeping her in the highlights in most of the episodes.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita Shetty, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT and emerged as the finalist there, has been ruling hearts with her smart games. She has been repeatedly accused of the makers being biased towards her. However, Shamita shares a great bond with Nishant and Pratik, however, they continue to have a difference in opinion.

Nishant Bhat

Nishant, who is a choreographer by profession, was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT. He has impressed the audience with his strategies and his loyalty towards his friends- Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik, and Shamita. However, he is also often called 'selfish' for prioritising the game over his bonding with his friends.

Pratik Sehajpal

Pratik Sehajpal has appeared on numerous reality shows like Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss OTT among others. He was the one contestant of the show as he grabbed the opportunity to enter Bigg Boss 15 straight from Bigg Boss OTT. Meanwhile, he has managed to become people's favourite. With his aggressive quality, he has been the talk of the house.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant, who is a frequent contestant of the show, entered the show as a wild card entry with VIP access. She is known for bringing the entertainment factor with her antics and bold nature. She entered the show with her husband, Ritesh.

Image: Instagram/@pratiksehajpal/@tejasswiprakash/@kkundrra