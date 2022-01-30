Bigg Boss 15: Nishant Bhat Walks Out With Rs 10 Lakh, Karan, Tejasswi & More Reach Top 4

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 is currently underway and fans have been anxiously waiting as the winner of the show will soon be announced. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty & Pratik Sehajpal were in the top five of BB15. Every year, each of the top five contestants is given a choice to take home a guaranteed amount of cash price but has to forfeit right at the moment. This year, one of the fans' favourite contestants, Nishan Bhat decided to take home 10 lakhs, thus exiting from the race of becoming be the winner of BB15.

Nishant Bhat takes home Rs 10 lakhs

Finalist Nishant Bhat is out of the race of becoming the winner of Bigg boss 15. The choreographer, who was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT, decided to walk out of the show and take the Rs 10 lakh briefcase. As Bhat exited the race, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal moved forward as the top four. During the show, Nishant had created a good bond with Pratik and though he and Shamita had a sour relationship since Bigg Boss OTT, the trio (Nishant, Pratik and Shamita) were often seen helping each other out.

More about the BB15 finale

The Bigg Boss 15 finale had some power-packed performances by former contestants like Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati, Shehnaaz Gill and more. Meanwhile, actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was also seen making an appearance at the BB15 finale to promote his new movie Gehraiyaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Pandey.

Image: Instagram/@nishantbhat85