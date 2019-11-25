Bigg Boss: 5 Times When Salman Khan Lashed Out At The Inmates

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season which is telecasted on the channel Colors. The house of Bigg Boss is not only about friendships, drama, and yelling but also consists of ugly fights. This season is quite different from the previous seasons, which had uglier fights and controversies around them, which created a buzz in the audience. There are certain rules that the contestants have follow to keep the peace, but here are 5 times when Salman Khan lashed out on the contestants.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: The Biggest Fights That Occurred Between The Housemates

Salman Khan and Priyanka Jagga

Priyanka, who was a commoner in Bigg Boss season 10, did not only annoy the participants in the house but also got into a nasty fight with Salman Khan. In one of the weekend ka vaar episodes, Salman Khan was tired with her temperaments and abusive language. As a result, Salman Khan instantly evicted from the show.

Salman Khan and Swami Om

Swami Om started as an interesting contestant on the show. But he soon got into Salman’s bad books for his choice of words for female contestants, his derogatory remarks on the show, and stripping off his clothes. There were many other occasions when Salman lost his cool with Swami Om.

Also read | Bigg Boss: Top Five Most Controversial Moments On The Show

Salman Khan and Kushal Tandon

Kushal Tandon got into a heated brawl with Tanishaa Mukerjee, which made him face the wrath of Salman Khan. Whether it was Kushal's claim of Salman Khan apologising to him or his arrogant behaviour towards other contestants, the television heartthrob had to face the brunt of Salman‘s anger every time.

Also read | Bigg Boss Written Update: November 12 | Sidharth And Paras Fight Over Food

Salman Khan and Imam Siddiqui

Imam, being a casting director, went on claiming how he helped Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta to reach the peak of their career. Salam backed SRK and Preity Zinta by saying that it was all their hard work and efforts what made them what they are today. Salman lost his cool when Imam told him Time Out. Salman blasted on Imam and told him to stay in his limits.

Salman Khan and Zubair Khan

Salman Khan blasted at Zubair Khan during the show for misbehaving with the women in the house and using foul language. Salman had said that he would make Zubair a dog once he is out of the house. Zubair, who was evicted later, then made a written complaint against the actor.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Jokingly Bites Arhaan Khan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.