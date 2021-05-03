Bigg Boss Jodigal Contestant List: Bigg Boss Tamil Contestants To Battle It Out As Couples

Star Vijay's dancing reality show Bigg Boss Jodigal, also known as BB Jodigal, premiered on the 2nd of May this year. Vijay Television took to its official Youtube channel to released the promo of the new dance reality show and introduced its new host and contestants. Check out the Bigg Boss Jodigal contestant list and judges of the competition.

Bigg Boss Jodigal contestants

The dance reality show featured contestants from Vijay Television's popular Bigg Boss Tamil. The ex-contestants will come together as pairs and battle out each other on the dance floor to score the highest on the scoreboard. The dances on the reality show will be based on themes that will be decided every week. According to Vijay Television, the show promised its audience to provide fun and comedy through their performances.

The judges introduced in Bigg Boss Jodigal Grand Premiere were revealed to be Ramya Krishnan, the Baahubali: The Beginning fame actress, and Nakhul Jaidev, the Kadhalil Vizhunthen fame actor. The host of the show was revealed in the Bigg Boss Jodigal Grand Premiere promo on Vijay Television Youtube was actor Erode Magesh and Dheena. Here is the list of all the Bigg Boss Jodigal contestants.

1. Vanitha Vijaykumar and Suresh Chakravarthy

Vanitha Vijaykumar is a South Indian actress and worked in movies such as Chandralekha, Hitler Brothers, Naan Rajavaga Pogiren, and 2K Azhaganathu Kaadhal. Suresh Chakravarthy is an anchor, writer, director, and chef. He appeared in movies such as Azhagan and Prema.

2. Shivani Narayanan and Som Shekar

Shivani Narayanan is an Indian actress who has appeared in Television shows such as Pagal Nilavu, Saravanan Meenatchi 3, Jodi Number One Fun Unlimited, and Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Som Shekar is an Indian actor and has worked in shows like Azhagiya Tamil Magan and Akku. The actor is also a trained Mixed- Martial Artist.

3. Gabriella Charlton and Aajeedh Khalique

Gabriella Charlton is a South Television actress having worked in shows such as Jodi Number One Juniors, 7aam Vaguppu C Pirivu, and Jodi Number One. The actress has also worked in movies like Endrendrum Punnagai and Chennaiyil Oru is Naal. Aajeedh Khalique is a singer who gained popularity through Super Singer Junior 3.

4. Aranthangi Nisha and Dhadi Balaji

Aranthangi Nisha is an Indian actress and a stand-up comedian. The actress has worked in shows such as Kalakka Povathu Yaaru and Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai. Dhadi Balaji is an Indian actor who has appeared in movies like Mr. Local, Thamizhan, and Dheena.

5. Anitha Sampath and Shariq Haasan

Anitha Sampath is an Indian model and actress and has also presented news in TV shows like 6 PM News. The young actress hosted the show Vanakkam Tamizha in 2017. Shariq Haasan is an Indian actor and son of popular actors Riyaz Khan and Uma Riyaz Khan.

6. Julie and Sendrayan

Julie participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil and is known for her participation in Jallikattu Protest in Marina beach. Sendrayan is an actor known for his works in Success, Achacho, and Polladhavan. His most recent movies included Alti and Sulthan.

7. Samyuktha Karthik and Jithan Ramesh

Samyuktha Karthik is a model and actress and has worked in shows like Oolu, and Chandrakumari. She is married to Karthik Shankar. Jithan Ramesh is an Indian film actor and son of producer R. B. Choudary. His movies include Nee Venunda Chellam and Madurai Veeran.

8. Fathima Babu and Mohan Vaidhya

Fathima Babu is an Indian actress and former newsreader. The actress has worked in movies such as Naanum En Jamunavum, Thirumathi Thamizh, and Chithirayil Nilachoru. Mohan Vaidhya is a Carnatic singer and actor. He has worked in shows and movies like Marmadesam, Alli Raajiyam, and Parasuram.

Promo Pic Credit: Som Shekar, Gabriella Charlton & Anitha Sampath IG