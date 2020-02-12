The Debate
Bigg Boss 13 Live Updates: Mahira Sharma's Fans React To Eviction Rumours

Television News

Welcome to Republic World's Bigg Boss 13 mid-week evictions live blog. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Asim Riaz are the finalists.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss live

Welcome to Republic World's Bigg Boss 13 mid-week evictions live blog. Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh and Asim Riaz are the finalists.
Mahira Sharma's fans upset with her eviction news
2 mins ago | February 12, 2020 18:26

Recent rumours have revealed that Mahira Sharma will be eliminated from the show on tonight's episodes. While many netizens criticised Mahira and rejoiced at the news of her elimination, the contestant still had a large fan following who truly supported her. Many fans of Mahira are now upset at the news of her removal from the show and are rallying for her on social media. 

 

Mahira Sharma to get evicted in tonight's episode?
9 mins ago | February 12, 2020 18:20

Netizens on Twitter are currently speculating that Mahira Sharma will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 in tonight's episode. While many are for her removal from the show, quite a few people are also showing their support for Mahira and do not want her to be kicked out of the house. 

 

Sidharth, Asim talk about their changing equation
23 mins ago | February 12, 2020 18:05

Everyone knows that Sidharth and Asim have always been at odds and have constantly had massive fights. However, they had a much different relationship at the start of the show. In last night's Q&A session, Sidharth tried to justify his constant conflicts with Asim by saying that it was always Asim who nudged him first and that he never started a fight. 

Paras Chhabra schooled for his not-so open-minded behavior
30 mins ago | February 12, 2020 17:58

Last night's episode had Paras commenting on how he didn't find it 'apt' when Shefali and Asim hugged each other in one of the previous episodes. In return, he was schooled for hugging and kissing Mahira Sharma several times on national television, despite being committed to Akanksha Puri.

[Image from Paras Chhabra Instagram]

Fans disappointed with no Weekend Ka Vaar evictions
39 mins ago | February 12, 2020 17:49

This Weekend Ka Vaar saw no evictions, as Salman Khan declared that nominated contestants were safe. This led to Twitterati being furious, as this is not the first time it happened.

 

The last Weekend Ka Vaar saw no evictions
53 mins ago | February 12, 2020 17:36

The last Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan reveal that there will be no evictions this week. However, he had given a hint that any one of the nominated contestants out of Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma will be evicted soon. Since then, the viewers were waiting eagerly to see which contestant gets eliminated in the middle of the week. 

Who will Vicky Kaushal take along with him in mid-week evictions?
1 hour ago | February 12, 2020 17:28

As Vicky Kaushal will be seen entering the house, the fans will see him pulling the legs of the contestants by spooking them in the middle of the night with contestants thinking of it to be a paranormal activity. However, he will also announce the mid-week evictions and is expected to take out one of the nominated contestants along with him. The nominated contestants for this week are Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh. 

Vicky Kaushal announces mid-week evictions; contestants shocked
1 hour ago | February 12, 2020 17:15

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were seen answering for their behaviour in the last four months. In tonight’s episode, the contestants will be seen getting spooked by an unknown ‘Bhoot’ and a few spooky dolls. In the latest promo released by the makers, the contestants are seen screaming with fear while actor Vicky Kaushal can be seen watching all this from a secret room. 

The actor is expected to enter the house for promoting his film, ‘Bhoot, The Haunted Ship’. However, he will also be seen announcing the name of the contestant whose journey will end for the race to the finale after coming so close to winning the trophy. Ever since then fans on Twitter have been wondering who could it be. Netizens are assuming that Mahira Sharma will be evicted from Bigg Boss 13 in tonight's episode. Let's see what fate has in store for Mahira in tonight's episode.

 

 

 

