Bigg Boss 13 Live Updates: Mahira Sharma's Fans React To Eviction Rumours

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were seen answering for their behaviour in the last four months. In tonight’s episode, the contestants will be seen getting spooked by an unknown ‘Bhoot’ and a few spooky dolls. In the latest promo released by the makers, the contestants are seen screaming with fear while actor Vicky Kaushal can be seen watching all this from a secret room.

The actor is expected to enter the house for promoting his film, ‘Bhoot, The Haunted Ship’. However, he will also be seen announcing the name of the contestant whose journey will end for the race to the finale after coming so close to winning the trophy. Ever since then fans on Twitter have been wondering who could it be. Netizens are assuming that Mahira Sharma will be evicted from Bigg Boss 13 in tonight's episode. Let's see what fate has in store for Mahira in tonight's episode.