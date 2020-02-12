Bigg Boss 13 Live Updates: Mahira Sharma's Fans React To Eviction Rumours

Recent rumours have revealed that Mahira Sharma will be eliminated from the show on tonight's episodes. While many netizens criticised Mahira and rejoiced at the news of her elimination, the contestant still had a large fan following who truly supported her. Many fans of Mahira are now upset at the news of her removal from the show and are rallying for her on social media.
#MahiraSharma such a cutie you are.— Mahira Sharma FP👑 (@MahiraSharma19) February 11, 2020
Your bonding with #ParasChhabra #SidharthShukla gonna be missed so badly!#BiggBoss13 #BB13 @ColorsTV @BiggBoss
Request to all Supporters and fans of #MahiraSharma to keep this picture as a PROFILE PICTURE!— Mahira Sharma FP👑 (@MahiraSharma19) February 11, 2020
She made us proud let's shower her with all our love and wishes.#BiggBoss13 #BB13 #Biggboss #Mahirians #ParasChhabra #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/lFAc5VKBkM
Mahira Sharma evicted~— Meero Baloch (@Meerobaloch33) February 10, 2020
Well played Girl❤️
Most loyal girl in friendship from BB13~
All the best for your future Bebo🌺#SupremeSid #BiggBoss13 #SidharthShukla #MahiraSharma#SidHira 💞
Netizens on Twitter are currently speculating that Mahira Sharma will be eliminated from Bigg Boss 13 in tonight's episode. While many are for her removal from the show, quite a few people are also showing their support for Mahira and do not want her to be kicked out of the house.
The way #MahiraSharma and #ArtiSingh are scared and behaving it clearly shows they know they are not voted by audience,they have not done anything that people should vote them, they know they have come all this way coz of makers and some HMs #BiggBoss13 time to leave the house.— BiggBossShow (@BiggBossShow1) February 11, 2020
#MahiraSharma is going to regret not soaking the opportunity of being in #BiggBoss13 , not making any other friend apart from #ParasChabbra, just became a shadow of that guy, she could have been less irritating if she she was confident of her individuality.— BiggBossShow (@BiggBossShow1) February 11, 2020
I’ll be so happy to see #MahiraSharma finally leave the house!!!! That girl was a pain!! 🤢#BiggBoss13— shalini gupta (@shalini95620354) February 11, 2020
Everyone knows that Sidharth and Asim have always been at odds and have constantly had massive fights. However, they had a much different relationship at the start of the show. In last night's Q&A session, Sidharth tried to justify his constant conflicts with Asim by saying that it was always Asim who nudged him first and that he never started a fight.
Last night's episode had Paras commenting on how he didn't find it 'apt' when Shefali and Asim hugged each other in one of the previous episodes. In return, he was schooled for hugging and kissing Mahira Sharma several times on national television, despite being committed to Akanksha Puri.
[Image from Paras Chhabra Instagram]
This Weekend Ka Vaar saw no evictions, as Salman Khan declared that nominated contestants were safe. This led to Twitterati being furious, as this is not the first time it happened.
Itna lamba season then 7 ppl on finale week. What nonsense creative team???#bb13 #BiggBoss13 @BiggBoss @ColorsTV #AsimRiaz— 💕BEATS🇨🇦 #VoteForAsim (@BeatS_Reloaded) February 7, 2020
Kyaa ghatiaaa seasonn hhh ...— Sakshi Mundra ❤ (@Sakshimundra7) February 7, 2020
Asim team m hoga toh nikal denge just bcz sid team
No evictionn
Cant it b more baisedd ..
Howw iss mahira deserving to b in finale wweekk ..
Shukla ki chato aur show me raho :concept
Bechara ek week bhi akela ni reh sakta 🤣#StarBoyAsim
Agar eviction karna hi nhi tha ...— Shweta #TeamRaSim (@ShwetaTeamrasim) February 7, 2020
to yeh itne sare task kyu kiye ...
kabhi turtle task,Kabhi jail task
confused hain #BiggBoss13
The last Weekend Ka Vaar saw Salman Khan reveal that there will be no evictions this week. However, he had given a hint that any one of the nominated contestants out of Shehnaaz Gill, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma will be evicted soon. Since then, the viewers were waiting eagerly to see which contestant gets eliminated in the middle of the week.
As Vicky Kaushal will be seen entering the house, the fans will see him pulling the legs of the contestants by spooking them in the middle of the night with contestants thinking of it to be a paranormal activity. However, he will also announce the mid-week evictions and is expected to take out one of the nominated contestants along with him. The nominated contestants for this week are Shehnaaz Gill, Mahira Sharma and Arti Singh.
In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants were seen answering for their behaviour in the last four months. In tonight’s episode, the contestants will be seen getting spooked by an unknown ‘Bhoot’ and a few spooky dolls. In the latest promo released by the makers, the contestants are seen screaming with fear while actor Vicky Kaushal can be seen watching all this from a secret room.
The actor is expected to enter the house for promoting his film, ‘Bhoot, The Haunted Ship’. However, he will also be seen announcing the name of the contestant whose journey will end for the race to the finale after coming so close to winning the trophy. Ever since then fans on Twitter have been wondering who could it be. Netizens are assuming that Mahira Sharma will be evicted from Bigg Boss 13 in tonight's episode. Let's see what fate has in store for Mahira in tonight's episode.
Gharwalon ke #BHOOT ke darr ko asliyat banake unki neend udaane aa rahe hai @vickykaushal09!— COLORS (@ColorsTV) February 11, 2020
Watch this spooky episode tonight at 10:30 PM.
Anytime on @justvoot. @vivo_india @AmlaDaburIndia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/7C9odKjduj
