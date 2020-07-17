'Bigg Boss' Quiz: Match The Controversies And Winners To Respective Season

Over the years, the audience has witnessed a lot of things in Bigg Boss. Right from bromance, romance, marriages, screaming, shouting, tasks, etc, Bigg Boss has given every kind of entertainment. At times, the audience has also seen the contestants get into a fight with the host of the show, Salman Khan. There are some controversial fights that are still etched in the audience's minds. Here is a Bigg Boss quiz with the most controversial fights that happened in each season with the winner's picture as a clue. Can you guess the season?

1. Which season Bigg Boss winner called his housemate ‘mindless’ and was warned by Bigg Boss to maintain the rules?

Bigg Boss 1

Bigg Boss 2

Bigg Boss 3

Bigg Boss 4

2. In which season of Bigg Boss, this winner was warned by Bigg Boss after his vulgar behaviour and fight with Sambhavna Seth?

Bigg Boss 2

Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 13

3. This Bigg Boss season gained attention when the winner was criticised in the season for hitting another contestant. Can you guess which season was this?

Bigg Boss 3

Bigg Boss 2

Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss 7

4. Which Bigg Boss season winner indulged into a big ‘cat’ fight with Dolly Bindra?

Bigg Boss 3

Bigg Boss 4

Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss 6

5. This Bigg Boss winner was called a ‘crybaby’ who seeks attention by crying. Which Bigg Boss season was this?

Bigg Boss 3

Bigg Boss 4

Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss 6

6. This Bigg Boss season winner indulged in a very controversial fight when she was blamed for her parenting skills being bad. Can you guess which Bigg Boss season was this?

Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss 7

Bigg Boss 6

Bigg Boss 8

7. This Bigg Boss season gained limelight when the winner tried to escape from the house with her love interest after an ugly spat. Can you guess which season it was?

Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss 7

Bigg Boss 6

Bigg Boss 8

8. This Bigg Boss season faced backlash after the winner indulged in the controversial bathroom encounter in Bigg Boss. Can you guess the season?

Bigg Boss 9

Bigg Boss 8

Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 5

9. This Bigg Boss season gained major headlines when his winner was allegedly engaging in having a love relationship with two female contestants.

Bigg Boss 3

Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss 9

Bigg Boss 12

10. Can you guess in which Bigg Boss season, the winner indulged in a fight for Bigg Boss 'being biased towards celebrities and not supporting commoners'?

Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 10

11. Can you guess in which Bigg Boss season; the winner of the house was seen having an ugly fight after she was body-shamed by another contestant?

Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 5

12. This Bigg Boss season gained attention when the winner of the show evicted her best friend who she apparently called her brother. Can you guess the season?

Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 5

13. This was the most controversial season, however, the biggest controversy was when the winner of the season was believed to be favoured by the makers.

Bigg Boss 9

Bigg Boss 8

Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss quiz - Answers

Bigg Boss 1

Bigg Boss 2

Bigg Boss 3

Bigg Boss 3

Bigg Bigg 4

Bigg Boss 5

Bigg Boss 6

Bigg Boss 7

Bigg Boss 8

Bigg Boss 9

Bigg Boss 10

Bigg Boss 11

Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 13

Picture Credits: Bigg Boss winners' Instagram accounts/ fan pages

