Bigg Boss-Roadies Winner Ashutosh Kaushik Ties The Knot On His Terrace Amid Lockdown

Ashutosh Kaushik, actor and winner of MTV Hero Honda Roadies 5.0 in 2007 and the 2nd season of Bigg Boss in 2008, tied the knot on his terrace in Noida in the presence of four people amidst lockdown. Ashutosh's wedding that was fixed for April 26 was hosted in the simplest ways at his residence (Sector 100, Noida).

Kaushik has revealed in a conversation with a publication that the money that was allocated for his wedding will be donated to the PM Cares Fund to fight the battle against Coronavirus pandemic. He said that from his side his mother and sister were present, while from Arpita's side also two members were at the rooftop wedding.

Calling it a memorable day, Ashutosh said that all weddings should happen without 'show-shaa'. Ashutosh's wife hails from Aligarh. Ashutosh was seen in the movies Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli.

Kannada reality show host booked for organising a wedding in violation of lockdown

Couples Participate In 'wedding From Home' Amid Lockdown

While the VVIPs flouted the lockdown norms despite knowing the eyes on them, the common man is following all rules, though they can probably get still away with it. Amid reports of lakhs of weddings being cancelled due to the pandemic, some couples neither wish to cancel their weddings nor plan to break the rules of social distancing.

They are getting married on video call. Yes, you heard it right. The initiative ‘Weddings from Home’ has been brought by Shaadi.com. Two couples have already exchanged vows on video call, and more couples are joining in.

Avinash Singh Bagri and Kirti Agrawal agreed to the proposition and kept their wedding, where 8,000 to 10,000 guests were likely to come, aside to have a ‘close to dream wedding’ on video call, on schedule, on April 14.

