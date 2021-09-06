'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' Premieres With 19 Contestants; Fans Want 1 Change In Nagarjuna's Show

After a build-up of over two weeks, season 5 of the Nagarjuna-hosted Bigg Boss Telugu finally hit the screens and it was a grand ceremony. Right from some energetic performances to the details of the contestants, there was a lot that happened at the premiere on Sunday. Even fans expressed their excitement for the new season, though many sought a change in telecast timings.

Highlights from Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 premiere

Nagarjuna looked dapper in a black outfit for the evening and followed Bigg Boss's instructions to dance on the song Oka Laila Kosam song of his father, that had been remade for his son Naga Chaitanya. He also danced to younger son Akhil Akkineni's Mr. Majnu song to kick off the proceedings while Massu Maranam was among the other songs he grooved to.

The Telugu star, who recently celebrated his 62nd birthday, did not look his age it seems, as Bigg Boss complimented him by stating that he was looking 'five times more energetic'. The actor responded by stating that the entertainment on the show too will '5 times more' this time. He then entered the house and gave the audience a tour of the various rooms to the viewers.

One of the rooms that stood out was one that can only be accessed by scanning one's hand. With matters known to get intense in the house, there is also a room just for the contestants to chill out in, known as the Moj room.

5 hours to go!!!@StarMaa ...#BiggBossTelugu5 This time 5much Entertainment and 5much Enjoyment. It’s a promise!!👉 https://t.co/bTuIgOK2iV — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) September 5, 2021

The show has 19 contestants this time. Almost all of them donned stylish outfits and entered by grooving to energetic songs or coming in with interesting entries. The list of contestants is TV anchor Ravi Kiran, actor Swetaa, RJ Kajal, Actor Maanas Nagulapalli, actor Umadevi, Choreographer Nataraj, Vishwa, actor Hamida, YouTuber Shanmukh, 'Jabardasth' fame Priyanka Singh, Model Jessie, Actor Priya, Actor Lobo, Choreographer Anee, singer Sreerama Chandra, actor-presenter Lahari Shahri, Actor-VJ Sunny and actor Siri Hanumanth.

Netizens expressed excitement for the show and stated that there were waiting for the venture. While some were sure that it would be of 'rocking levels' and consisting of 'wars, romance, and comedy', some felt entertainment would be missing, since it would be all about the fights. The show will air at 10 pm on the weekdays, and many felt it was too late and sought that the timings be changed.



