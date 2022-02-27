'Bigg Boss' Telugu OTT: Who Are The 17 Contestants In Nagarjuna's 'Bigg Boss Non-stop'?

The Hindi version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss came up with an innovative idea and created an OTT version of the show. To everyone's surprise, the show was a hit. Keeping up with the same trajectory, recently the Telugu Bigg Boss also came up with the idea of the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu titled Bigg Boss Non-Stop.

For the OTT version of the Telugu Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna Akkineni will once again step into the shoes of the host. The show was released on February 26, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. With its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, here we bring you the list of contestants.

Bigg Boss Telugu Non stop contestants list

Nagarjuna Akkineni recently wrapped up with the season finale of Telugu Bigg Boss. He is now be seen in the upcoming OTT version of the show, which will be the first of its kind and will have different twists and turns. The audience will be able to watch the contestants interact, challenge and compete against one another and they can witness the drama themselves 24×7 which ensures full-on non-stop entertainment. In the show, the contestants will be seen locking horns with each other for the trophy and everything will be shown live.

Check the list of contestants below-

Anchor Shiva

RJ Chaitu

Shree Rapaka

Anil Rathod

Ajay Kathuvur

Bindu Madhavi

Sravanthi

Mitraaw Sharma

Nikhilu

Ariyana Glory

Akhil Sarthak

Ashu Reddy

Mumait Khan

Natraj Master

Hamida Khatoon

Sarayu Roy

Mahesh Vitta

Tejaswi Madivala

More about Bigg Boss Non-stop

Earlier as Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for the show, he took to social media to share the entertaining teaser with his fans and followers. The teaser saw glimpses of the house in which the contestants will live for the duration of the show and also gave several glimpses of the host interacting with them. It also gave fans glimpses of some performances and some fun-filled moments enjoyed by the host, contestants and audience alike. The craze will be amplified as the makers are planning on innovative tasks and campaigns to make the show more interesting

Here take a look at the teaser-

