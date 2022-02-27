'Bigg Boss' Telugu OTT: Who Are The 17 Contestants In Nagarjuna's 'Bigg Boss Non-stop'?

Quick links:
Image: FACEBOOK-AKKINENI NAGARJUNA
The Hindi version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss came up with an innovative idea and created an OTT version of the show. To everyone's surprise, the show was a hit. Keeping up with the same trajectory, recently the Telugu Bigg Boss also came up with the idea of the OTT version of Bigg Boss Telugu titled Bigg Boss Non-Stop.
For the OTT version of the Telugu Bigg Boss, Nagarjuna Akkineni will once again step into the shoes of the host. The show was released on February 26, 2022, on Disney+ Hotstar. With its premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, here we bring you the list of contestants.
Nagarjuna Akkineni recently wrapped up with the season finale of Telugu Bigg Boss. He is now be seen in the upcoming OTT version of the show, which will be the first of its kind and will have different twists and turns. The audience will be able to watch the contestants interact, challenge and compete against one another and they can witness the drama themselves 24×7 which ensures full-on non-stop entertainment. In the show, the contestants will be seen locking horns with each other for the trophy and everything will be shown live.
Check the list of contestants below-
Earlier as Nagarjuna Akkineni is gearing up for the show, he took to social media to share the entertaining teaser with his fans and followers. The teaser saw glimpses of the house in which the contestants will live for the duration of the show and also gave several glimpses of the host interacting with them. It also gave fans glimpses of some performances and some fun-filled moments enjoyed by the host, contestants and audience alike. The craze will be amplified as the makers are planning on innovative tasks and campaigns to make the show more interesting
Here take a look at the teaser-
💥Hello hello hello💥— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) February 26, 2022
Inka konni Ghantallo
24/7 #BiggBossNonStop entertainment shuru!!!
Be ready for a nonstop FUNtastic ride 😃😀😀
@disneyplushotstar @endemolshineind #DisneyPlusHSTel
👉 https://t.co/SE5m8w0QjD
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.