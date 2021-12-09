Bigg Boss Tops Most Tweeted Show List; Sidharth & Shehnaaz On Most Tweeted BB Celebs

As 2021 is coming to an end, the microblogging site Twitter shared voices, trends, and moments that dominated on Twitter India in 2021. As per the data shared by Twitter, the reality show Bigg Boss was the year’s most popular TV show on the platform.

The late actor Sidharth Shukla, and other former Bigg Boss contestants such as Shehnaaz Gill and Rubina Dilaik topped the list of the most tweeted about Bigg Boss celebrities.

The reality television show Bigg Boss topped the list of Most tweeted TV shows in 2021. Twitter also shared the list of Most Tweeted about Bigg Boss contestants and actor Sidharth Shukla who passed away earlier this year topped the list. He was followed by former contestants Shehnaaz Gill, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, and Jasmin Bhasin.

Bigg Boss making a wild card entry on this thread 😎 pic.twitter.com/wTzMf7OlmE — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

Other shows that made it to the Most tweeted TV shows in the 2021 list were Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Barrister Babu, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali. South Indian star Vijay’s Tweet unveiling the first look of his movie Beast was the Most Retweeted Tweet in entertainment. Vijay's fans left no stone unturned in showcasing their excitement and his popularity made this Tweet the most Retweeted one in entertainment.

Mahesh Babu's tweet, sharing the poster of his movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata was the most Quote Tweeted in entertainment in 2021. The movie is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and will also star Keerthy Suresh.

Earlier this year, cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, actor Anushka Sharma welcomed their first child. Kohli’s Tweet announcing the arrival of their daughter was ecstatically received by the couple’s fans, and all of India, making it the most Liked Tweet of 2021. Last year, Virat Kohli’s Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy became the Most Liked Tweet of 2020.

South Korean boyband BTS song Permission To Dance was a super hit across the globe and Indian fans showered their love support. #PermissionToDance was the 10th most tweeted hashtag in India. K-pop is becoming an increasingly popular music genre on the service and is ruling hearts and charts all over the world including India.

Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill/@realsidharthshukla