Binod Is Now A Roadie! 'Roadies Revolution' Makers Share Hilarious Video Of Vote-out

MTV Roadies Revolution recently released a hilarious version of the ongoing Binod trend. In this video, the vote-out section of the episode is shown where the roadies are seen casting votes to the person they want to eliminate. Interestingly, they cast their vote against the same person.

The video shows the Roadies Revolution’s contestants showing their cue cards and all of them have Binod written on it. The mysterious background music also made the whole video more interesting. Fans went gaga as soon as the video was shared. While some asked who is Binod, one of the users even mocked the whole situation and wrote, “Binod Ab Wild Card Mein Aayega! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ”¥” (Binod will make a wild card entry).

Also Read| Bhuvan Bam shares funny video discovering connection between 'Binod' and 'Bulbbul'

Also Read| Anonymous French hacker Elliot Alderson tweets 'Call me Binod', netizens in splits

The Binod trend

Internet users have been taken aback by a random meme that has been gaining attention all over the internet. A meme based on the name Binod has been going viral on several social media and people have been wondering the meaning and reason behind this ‘Binod’ trend. Though Twitter is known to trend bizarre hashtags all the time, #Binod was evidently odd enough even for the platform.

The trend kicked off when a YouTube video by the channel Slayy Point titled 'Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)' was uploaded back on July 15, 2020. The video brought to light a number of bizarre Indian comments on YouTube and other platforms which were either funny or random at best. One of the comments highlighted in the video was made by a user named 'Binod Tharu' who simply wrote 'Binod'.

The comment posted by Binod Tharu actually received seven likes, for no particular reason, which was deemed even more hilarious by the YouTuber duo of Slayy Point. As seen before, netizens do not waste time to churn out memes based on any topic. With the 'Binod' meme also, netizens did not leave any stone unturned and went on a meme spree revolving around what now is being regarded as the mysterious character 'Binod'. Not only different internet users but Paytm, Tinder, and Nagpur Police also joined in the trend and shared hilarious memes.

Also Read| After police departments, Paytm, Tinder, Bigg Boss participates in viral 'Binod' trend

Also Read| 'Binod is everywhere': Paytm, Tinder, police departments share hilarious memes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.