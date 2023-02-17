Bride-to-be Krishna Mukherjee's Girl Gang Surprises Her With Bachelorette In Thailand

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Krishna Mukherjee, who is all set to tie the knot, was recently surprised by her girlfriends. Ahead of her wedding, her close friends Shireen Mirza, Saru Mukherjee and Richa Kumar surprised her by hosting a bachelorette party in Phuket, Thailand.

Shireen took to her Instagram and shared a reel featuring glimpses from their celebration. The set-up had balloons, cake and party drinks. It also had a banner that read 'bride to-be'. While Krishna wore a silver sequin dress, her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star opted for a blue and blingy outfit.

Alongside the post, Shireen penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "To the beautiful bride to be, for all the times you have been there and for all the times you have cared. For all the laughters we had and the memories we have shared. For all the juicy gossips and for all the heartfelt chats."

"For all the advice you have given better than diplomats. For all the fun filled late night, and for all the early starts. For all the tea coffee drunk and for all the cake and tarts. For all times I cherish when it's only been us two. For all the times you have been my friend, I want to say thank you. Can’t wait to see you as a bride," she added.

See the post below:

More about Krishna Mukherjee's wedding

On September 8, 2022, TV actress Krishna Mukherjee got engaged to her boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla in a dreamy affair. For the celebration, the actress wore a white gown. Her fiance Chirag sported his naval uniform. Several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni attended the engagement ceremony.