Can You Guess The Famous TV Personality On The Basis Of Their Famous Looks?

If you are a fan of the entertainment industry, you are mostly aware of the various style icons that run the television world. Most of these artists are real-life fashion icons who have always been in the news for their distinct and laudable sense of style. You can now test your fashion knowledge with a simple quiz that involves India's favourite television stars and their most-remembered looks. Here is a short quiz for you with a detailed answer key at the end.

TV personality and fashion quiz

Arshi Khan Rubina Dilaik Devoleena Bhattacharjee Jasmin Bhasin

Pavitra Punia Jennifer Winget Sanaya Irani Surbhi Jyoti

Sidharth Shukla Barun Sobti Taher Shabbir Aly Goni

Siddharth Shukla Gurmeet Singh Abhinav Shukla Ravi Dubey

Tina Dutta Shweta Tiwari Erica Fernandes Jasmin Bhasin

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Shehnaaz Gill Rashami Desai Rubina Dilaik

Erica Fernandes Surbhi Chandna Surbhi Jyoti Jennifer Winget

Sanaya Irani Kritika Kamra Mahi Vij Kavita Kaushik

Erica Fernandes Hina Khan Mahi Vij Nia Sharma

Aly Goni Sidharth Shukla Parth Samthaan Ravi Dubey

Hina Khan Surbhi Chandna Mahi Vij Kavita Kaushik

Rajat Tokas Shaheer Sheikh Vikrant Massey Gurmeet Singh

Barun Sobti Parth Samthaan Aly Goni Ravi Dubey

Jasmin Bhasin Rubina Dilaik Divyanka Tripathi Nia Sharma

Jennifer Winget Anita Hassanandani Divyanka Tripathi Krystle D'Souza

Answer Key

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik recently participated in a shoot that went viral across forums. She was spotted wearing a chic pink top which was paired with curly hair and a bunch of gold jewellery.

Pavitra Punia

In one of her looks for a reality show, Pavitra Punia was spotted wearing a layered brown anarkali which was studded with a golden neckline. Her hair was left open with light nude makeup,

Aly Goni

In his most famous look, Aly Goni is seen wearing a white shirt that has been topped with a blue blazer. He has also added a brown shawl, which gives the look a personalized touch. His smouldering expression and well-maintained beard also add to the style quotient.

Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla is famous for flaunting his biceps and well-maintained body with stylish attires. In this renowned look, he is seen wearing a sleeveless shirt which has been styled with blue denim and a black tie.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin has a series of pictures that have gone viral for her adorable and gorgeous outfits. Here she is seen wearing a green sheer dress which comes with a velvet touch. The collar and stud earrings also add to the actor's beauty.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai's yellow traditional look is one of the most famous looks on the internet. She has styled a unique Holi outfit with heavy earrings and well-styled hair.

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget's chic Bohemian dress is the best option for an evening event. The mint coloured gown is Greek-style and has been aptly styled with a hair bun.

Sanaya Irani

Sanaya Irani' winter look with the short black dress is unique and well-styled. She has added a grey fur scarf and a pair of black boots which fit the look perfectly.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's all-black attire was a hot topic of discussion when the pictures were released. She is seen wearing a stunning black crop top with a plain black short skirt and a dazzling jacket. Her straight hair and matching makeup is also a major highlight in the look.

Parth Samthaan

Parth Samthaan's floral suit is the perfect spring collection choice which was quick to catch up with the audience. He is spotted wearing a colourful suit set with contrasting red shoes which is a perfect combination.

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Chandna is renowned for her ability to pull off any look with much ease. Here, she is seen wearing a polka-dotted black and white wrap dress. It has been styled with black pencil heel shoes, which go well with the look.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh's Rajasthani traditional look had been originally created for his drama show. It involves a uniquely curated ivory sherwani which comes with a golden attached belt.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey's suit look stands out in a crowd due to the floral touch. Fans love the printed flowers on the vest of the three-piece outfit which has been rightly styled with leather shoes.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi is known for her various traditional attires and this look went viral for her ability to pull off a variation. She is seen dressed in a simple black sheer-sleeves blouse and a nude pencil skirt. Her straight hair and light makeup also carry the look well.

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is a television fashionista who has a very unique and sophisticated sense of style. Here, she is seen wearing a slit-style jumpsuit, which has been put together with a bright neckpiece.

Image Courtesy: Rashami Desai and Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.