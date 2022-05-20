The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival which is one of the most talked-about affairs of the year, kickstarted on Wednesday, 17 May 2022. After making her presence felt at the 2019 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, TV world's popular actor Hina Khan stunned the global audience with her gorgeous outfits at Cannes 2022.

Keeping up with the trajectory, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai actor took her fashion game a notch higher and made several hearts flutter after she appeared in a breathtaking gown on one of the red carpets of Cannes 2022.

Hina Khan looks gorgeous in pink on the red carpet of Cannes 2022

Hina Khan marked her debut at the French Riviera three years ago and now once again the actor made several heads turn by gracing the red carpet of the star-studded event. After impressing the global audience with a stunning black attire on day 3 of Cannes, Hina Khan once again garnered all the attention in her pink ruffled Sophie Couture dress.

The actor opted for an off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. She went for an open hair look with soft curls and light makeup. Glimpses of Hina's look are doing rounds on the internet with several fan pages uploading the same on their social media handle.

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture came online, netizens took to the comments section and lauded Hina's look. One of the users wrote, "😍😍😍 She is killin it at Cannes! 🔥", while another wrote, "This is one of the best so far from India🔥🔥🔥🔥."People even called her look better than Deepika Padukone.

Here, take a look at the comments-

More about Cannes Film Festival 2022

Many notable names from the Indian film industry, including Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela musician AR Rahman and more, graced the red carpet of the event on its debut day, May 17, 2022. The Indian delegation is led by Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur.

Image: Instagram@hina_khanfc