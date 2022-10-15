Cartoon Network Reacts As 'RIP Cartoon Network' Trends On Twitter; 'We Have Been...'

After learning about Cartoon Network Studios' merger with Warner Bros, millennials all across the world are experiencing a wave of nostalgia. Netizens all went down memory lane as they recalled the iconic shows they watched on the channel. Expressing shock over the merger, fans started trending ‘RIP Cartoon Network’ on the micro-blogging site. Soon after reports started surfacing that Cartoon Network is shutting down, the channel itself issued a clarification stating that they were not going anywhere.

Cartoon Network says 'we're not dead'

Issuing a statement, Cartoon Network stated that they're not dead, they're just turning 30 and will not go anywhere. The channel also hinted towards new shows, stating, "Innovative cartoons, more to come soon."

"Y’all we're not dead, we're just turning 30 To our fans: We're not going anywhere. We have been and will always be your home for beloved, innovative cartoons More to come soon! #CartoonNetwork #CN30 #30andthriving #CartoonNetworkStudios #FridayFeeling #FridayVibes," read the statement on Twitter.

According to the latest reports by Collider, it was revealed that Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros are merging. The news broke shortly after it was discovered that Warner Bros Television Group (WBTVG) laid off 82 scripted, unscripted, and animation employees which constitute about 26% of the company's workforce. Furthermore, it was even mentioned that Warner Bros. currently has no plans to fill 43 further open positions.

The news of WB & CN's merger created a buzz on social media, as evident from the reactions that have been pouring in since yesterday on Twitter. A netizen tweeted, "I haven't watched CN since I was a child but dam...this shit still hurts. RIP Cartoon Network," another user wrote, "As we get older I realized things change even when we're younger we had the best cartoons ever imagined for the culture."

A netizen tweeted, "Me wondering when the Cartoon Network is gonna show up again, after today. #CartoonNetwork #WhiteSox."

