Cartoons That Make Every 1990s Kid Feel Nostalgic Even Today

Watching cartoons and animated shows are some of the best childhood memories. Throughout the years, cable networks and publishers have provided some of the best content in the form of animation. Every generation has a list of cartoons which make them feel nostalgic whenever spoken about with friends. Here are some of the best cartoon shows that existed during the 1990s:

Also read: Mickey Mouse: Interesting Facts About The World's Favourite Cartoon Character

Cartoons that will make every 90s kids nostalgic

The Powerpuff Girls (1998 – 2005)

The animated TV show produced by Warner Bros. in partnership with Cartoon Network is one show that will make every 90s kid nostalgic. The show’s story is about three super-powered little girls who regularly save the world (at least the city of Townsville) from would-be conquerers, monsters and some other gross things. Some of the leading characters of The Powerpuff Girls include Buttercup, Blossom, and Bubbles (the three Powerpuff girls), and their arch-nemesis Mojo Jojo.

Also read: Hardik Pandya Unveils Dashing Kung Fu Pandya Jacket, Flaunts On Instagram With Elan

Dexter’s Laboratory (1996 - 2003):

Another immensely popular animated show back from the 1990s is Dexter’s Laboratory. The show’s story revolves around the misadventures of a boy genius named Dexter and his annoying sister Dee Dee. The leading characters from Dexter’s Laboratory are Dexter, Dee Dee, Mom, Dad and Monkey. Just like The Powerpuff Girls, Dexter’s Laboratory was also created by Warner Bros. in association with Cartoon Network. This Cartoon Network animated show is the perfect nostalgia trigger for every 1990s kid out there.

Also read: NCP Enters Cartoon War, Takes Jibe At BJP-Shiv Sena On Govt Formation

SpongeBob SquarePants (1999 - Present):

SpongeBob SquarePants is another widely popular animated cartoon show back from the 1990s. The show’s story is about the misadventures of a square-shaped talking sea sponge, who works at an underwater fast-food restaurant, takes lessons from a boating school, and lives in an underwater pineapple. The story revolves around SpongeBob and his best friend Patrick the dimwitted starfish and their silly misadventures. His antics would often frustrate his neighbour, the perennially cranky and cynical Squidward, his boss Mr Krabs, and his archenemy Plankton. SpongeBob SquarePants is the perfect mix of nostalgia and comedy for every 1990s kid.

Also read: Small Kitten Smiles Wide While Posing For Camera, Netizens All Hearts

Courage the Cowardly Dog (1992 – 2002):

Courage The Cowardly Dog does not just make people nostalgic, it also was one of the creepiest cartoon shows back in the day. The show is based on the offbeat adventures of Courage, who lived in the middle of nowhere with an old couple, and has a rather ironic name as he had to overcome a lot of his fears to protect his owners from paranormal activities, monsters, and menaces that frequented on their lands. The leading characters from the show are Courage, Muriel Bagge, Robot Randy, The Computer and Dr Vindaloo. Courage's computer was a character in itself, which would perhaps put Tony Stark's Jarvis to shame with its advanced technological findings at that time.

Also read: 'Historic' Disney+ Streaming Launch Marred By Glitches

Recess (1997 - 2001):

Recess is another popular show back from the 1990s, which provides every 90s kid with a dose of nostalgia. The show’s story revolves around the comic adventures of a bunch of school kids during their breaks from Primary school. The leading characters from Recess include Vince LaSalle, Mikey Blumberg, Gretchen Grundler, Spinelli, Gus Griswald, Theodore J. ‘T.J.’ Detweiler, and King Bob. Recess was produced by Dinsey and aired on their home cable network Disney Channel.

Also read: Soha Ali Khan: Actor Impresses With Her Sartorial Choice At Launch Of Platform For Kids

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.