Surbhi Jyoti, Tejasswi Prakash & Other Celebs Who Declined 'Bigg Boss 14'

After one of the best seasons of Bigg Boss, makers are now prepping up to entertain the audience with the new season, Bigg Boss 14. The upcoming season of Salman Khan's reality show is already making headlines as fans are eagerly waiting to know about the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. While the makers are yet to release any confirm news about the season, a tentative list has been doing the rounds. However, some of the celebrities from the rumoured list have declined to be a part of Bigg Boss 14, check out the list.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti is widely known for her appearance in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 3. She, who shot to fame with Qubool Hai has been getting offers for Bigg Boss for quite a while now. As per mentioned in an entertainment portal, she was again called for Bigg Boss 14, however, she said no to the reality show, and turned down the offer. Reportedly, the makers of Bigg Boss have been dedicatedly convincing Surbhi to be a part of the show. But, the actor has time and again rejected the offer.

Tejasswi Prakash

In a recent interview with entertainment daily, Tejasswi Prakash shared that she was offered Bigg Boss 14 but she has turned it down. After the interview, Tejasswi Prakash also said that she has been given a chance to be a part of Bigg Boss for the last five years, however, the Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 actor said that she is a little too scared to get into something that she doesn't understand. The actor also shared that she has still not understood what it takes to be on the show, Bigg Boss. That's why she is a little scared of doing it, Tejasswi Prakash added.

Rajeev Sen

Several reports and rumours suggested that Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev Sen has been approached for the upcoming season of the show. However, in a recent post on social media, Rajeev Sen revealed that he will not be a part of Bigg Boss 14. The actor took to his Instagram to share an Ig story. While talking about the same, he wrote, “Not in Bigg Boss 14”. He further wrote, “Loud & Clear. Shukriya”.

Munmun Dutta

Munmun Dutta, popularly known as Babita Ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma was also offered to be one of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants. Declining the rumours, the actor took to her social media and wrote that she enjoys watching the show. Dutta further penned that she is not going inside the house and asked fans to not believe in fake pages.

Shubhangi Atre

Shubhangi Atre, the actor known for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain told an entertainment daily that she had been offered Bigg Boss 14, however, she couldn't say yes as she is already busy with her sitcom. Shubhangi shared that she cannot ditch her producers and channel at any cost. She further added that she cannot fight and abuse at least, for now, and is not prepared for such a show.

