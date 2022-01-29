Centre Uses Aman Gupta's Shark Tank Line For COVID Awareness Post After Ashneer Grover's

Shark Tank India has become the talk of the town ever since it began airing in the country last month. The show features aspiring entrepreneurs from India pitching their business models to a panel of investors and convincing them to invest money in their idea.

The seven investors in Sony Entertainment Television's Shark Tank India are ED of Emcure Pharmaceutical Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, CEO, and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, BoAt co-founder Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of People Group, co-founder and Chief of MamaEarth Ghazal Alagh. With the success of the show, several memes are being shared by netizens and big companies, taking the internet by storm.

Centre uses Aman Gupta's Shark Tank line for COVID awareness post

Recently, MyGov, a platform to build a partnership between Citizens and the Government of India - posted a meme in one of its Instagram stories featuring co-founder and CMO of BoAt, Aman Gupta. Aman Gupta is one of the sharks of Shark Tank India and impresses viewers with his good offerings and charisma. Using his line: "Mat socho mana kardo (Don't think, just say no)", the agency tried to generate awareness regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Aman's line was an answer to the statement, "When someone asks you to go for a trip with them during COVID pandemic." Have a look at the meme:

Several of the memes that surfaced online involved Ashneer Grover saying his most iconic dialogue on the show, "Bilkul bakwas hai yeh, Aap band kar do isey!" They also involved Namita Thapar famously saying, "Ye meri expertise nahi hai, I am out." Have a look at some of the most hilarious memes based on the show-

Shark Tank India is the adaptation of the business and investment-related American reality show by the same name. It ran for 13 seasons and helped several ambitious individuals take their business to the next level. The format of the show sees aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their idea or existing small business to the sharks/judges and give them details about their company. The sharks then decide if they would live to invest in the business.

