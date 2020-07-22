Charu Asopa's Energetic Dance Moves On 'Talli Hokar Nachan De' Adored By Fans; Watch

Charu Asopa recently uploaded a video where she was seen dancing to the song Talli Hokar Nachan De by Sapna Choudhary. The video was almost a minute long and featured energetic dance moves by the actor. The video received many positive comments from fans and admirers. Take a look at the post:

Charu Asopa's Instagram post

Charu Asopa was recently seen dancing to a very famous Haryanvi song while sporting a beige coloured lehenga suit. The actor had her hair open and sported very little make-up paired with heavy jhumkas. She was also lip-syncing to the song and got every step right in the video.

The actor wrote a warm caption about spreading happiness with the post. The caption reflected how she loved dancing and spreading positivity. She wrote, "There is only one way to happiness and that is to cease the moment and dance your heart out. Remember, after all small/big achievements comes a light which shines within you and illuminates the world through your happy feets..! (emoji)".

Many fans and admirers responded to the post. Most of the fans enjoyed the video and asked the actor to keep making more videos of her dancing. One fan wrote, "Woww.. dancing so so gracefully.. on a song like this!! amazing.. and plus.. u look so beautiful all the time!!". Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Charu Asopa's Instagram

Charu Asopa is very active on Instagram and keeps posting regularly to keep her fans updated about her life. Prior to this video, she had uploaded a similar video of her dancing. The video was almost 2 minutes long and Charu was spotted in a yellow lehenga dancing to the song, Piya tose naina lage re. Her graceful moves again won the hearts of her fans and the post received many positive comments. Charu wrote, "Dancing to the tunes of Piya tose naina lage re." Take a look at the post:

Promo Pic Credit: Charu Asopa's Instagram

