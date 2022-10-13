'Chhello Show' Enters Oscar: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' To Celebrate With Director

Gujarati film Chhello Show is India’s official nomination for Oscars 2023. The film which held a star-studded premiere last evening in Mumbai will be celebrated on the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Director Pan Nalin and child artist Bhavin Rabari, who is a big fan of the show, will join creator Asit Kumarr Modi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashamah team on sets.

The story of the Gujarati film revolves around the journey of nine-year-old Samay, who falls in love with cinema after he makes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends the whole summer watching films from the projection booth of a rundown movie place and then decides to become a filmmaker, unaware of the heartbreaking times that await him. The film is slated to hit the screens on October 14.

Chhello Show makers to visit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Now, amid all the love and appreciation that the film is receiving from every corner, Chhello Show director Pan Nalin and child artist Bhavin, are all set to grace the show as special guests. The two shall be present to celebrate Gujarati Cinema, Art, and Culture at World Stage while sharing their happiness with the entire team of the show.

Talking about the film going to the Oscars, Asit Kumarr Modi who also hails from Gujarat, shared his happiness of witnessing a film touching grandeurs of success. “Indian films have been representing us in the Oscars for a long time. This time a Gujarati language film is chosen. I am sure that this will definitely give an encouraging push to the Gujarati film industry. Veer Hamirji – Somnath Ni Sakhate was the first ever Gujarati film to have been shortlisted for Oscars in 2012 but wasn’t nominated," Asit said.

The show's creator continued and told Koimoi that theatres in Gujarat have evolved over the years and films like Chhello Show prove to be a positive development. “Theatre in Gujarat has always been very strong and it’s time films also received the same focus. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is a positive development for us. Besides representing India, it is also showcasing our creative expertise to the World. Congratulations and all the best to the writer-director Pan Navin and the producers of the film," he added.

IMAGE: Jeyaxforever/taarakmehtakaooltahchashmah