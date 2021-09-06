Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Her 50 Day Sobriety Streak; Fans Are 'proud' Of Her

The popular American TV artist, Chrissy Teigen, recently revealed that she successfully completed her 50th day of sobriety and added that it was her longest streak ever. She even posted a video clip of herself on social media and depicted how her kids were messing around with her during her workout session.

Chrissy Teigen recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute video clip of herself in which she can be seen struggling to work out with her kids intervening in her session.

In the caption, she exclaimed that it was her 50th day of sobriety and was her longest one ever. Stating further, she added, “it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet! I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way. I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!! this is also my third day this week working out which is unheard of for me, and my bears are notttt making it easy but loving @movewithnicole on YouTube!!"

Many celebrity artists and fans took to Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram post and dropped in heart-eyed emojis to express how surprised they were by her accomplishment. Artist Christine Quin stated ‘So proud of you! Honestly I don’t really drink much anymore. It doesn’t make me feel as focused, and love the way I feel sober. Proud of you girl’ while many others showered tons of heart emojis in the comments to depict how much they loved her. Many of them also shared their sobriety stories and added how proud they were of her. One of the fans also motivated the artist on doing better by sharing the experiences of how she had been sober for 32 years. Take a look at some of the reactions to Chrissy Teigen’s latest Instagram post and see how she left her fans delighted with her sobriety news.

