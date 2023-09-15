CID Reunion Photo Dump Evokes Nostalgia Among Fans Of Crime Show

The legacy of crime show CID still invokes a strong sense of nostalgia among many. The show ran for a little over two decades, cementing the characters in the minds of ardent fans. Janvi Chheda, who played the role of Shreya in the show, recently shared pictures of a part of the expansive cast reuniting.

3 things you need to know

CID ran from January 21, 1998 to October 27, 2018.

The show has 1547 episodes in total.

Shivaji Satam, Dayanand Shetty and Dinesh Phadnis made up a part of CID's leading cast.

CID cast reunites off-screen

Janvi Chheda, who played sub-inspector Shreya on the long-running show, took to her Instagram handle to share a photo dump of a CID reunion. The pictures featured five members from the original CID cast. Besides Janvi, the pictures also featured Ajay Nagrath, Ansha Sayed, Hrishikesh Pandey and Shraddha Musaale. The long caption reflected how despite the show ending, the cast has kept in touch with one another and still shared a warm camaraderie.



Her caption read, "Paagalpanti bhi zaruri hai. More than a decade worth of madness, ups and downs, tears and laughter, joy and pain. As we grow older, our relationship has changed from acquaintances to colleagues to friends to confidants. A safe space where we can be raw and real and know that we’ll be heard and understood. It's a blessing to have you all in my life. Love you guys!"

The CID cast is still in touch

Not just Chheda, but other former CID cast members party to the get-together also shared the pictures, with their captions capturing the same emotions as Chheda's. Ajay Nagrath, who played sub-inspector Pankaj, wrote "Mastikhori and Paagalpan every time we meet. Love yous." Shraddha Musaale, who played Dr Tarika in the show, reflected on how a CID reunion is as exciting to the cast members as it is to audiences who have loved the show. Hrishikesh Pandey who played Inspector Sachin, wrote a lengthy caption, reflecting on the importance of having good friends in one's life.