Confirmed! Devoleena Bhattacharjee Approached For Ekta Kapoor's Show 'Naagin 5'

Bigg Boss fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently revealed that she was approached for the television show Naagin 5. In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Devoleena mentioned that she was approached for Naagin 5 but she hasn’t decided yet if she would like to do it or not. She added that she would love to be a part of the show.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared that she wants to work with Ekta Kapoor. The actor in the past revealed that she has taken a break from social media. Talking about the same, she said that she is spending her time reading books, watching TV series online and doing some creative work.

She further added that she misses her fans. The ones who love her might be missing her to shower their wishes. The actor added that the fans who used to troll her would also be missing her presence on social media. Devoleena Bhattacharjee wrapped up the conversation saying that for some time she needs positive vibes in her life.

Also Read| 'Barrister Babu' takes a leap; makers to cast Devoleena Bhattacharjee as grown-up Bondita?

About Naagin 5

The Naagin 5 release date is August 9, 2020. Naagin 5 will feature Hina Khan as a shape-shifting serpent. Some of the other Naagin 5 cast members include Mohit Malhotra and Dheeraj Dhoopar. In the storyline of Naagin 4, Nia Sharma who portrays the role of Brinda tries to unfold the mysteries of Lal Tekri Temple. In her journey to unfold mysteries, Brinda meets the other Naagins from the Lal Tekri temple.

In this journey, the 'sarvshresth naagin' would be seen who would help in unfolding the mystery of Lal Tekri temple. The role of Sarvshresth Naagin would be played by Hina Khan in Naagin 5.

Also Read| 'Barrister Babu' cast: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to Arina Dey; all character details listed

The recent teaser also unveiled the look of other Naagin 5 cast members. In the Naagin 5 video teaser, the lead Hina Khan is seen in a bejewelled top and traditional jewellery, her co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar is in a black outfit. Further his long hair and dark make-up speak volumes about what to expect his character in Naagin 5. On the other hand, Mohit Malhotra’s outfit and jewellery hints that he might play the character of a prince.

The teaser shows Dheeraj Dhoopar’s character transforming from a kite. Further, the post was captioned as, “Cheel ya Naag, kisko milega Naagin ka saath? Dekhiye #Naagin5 mein, shuru ho raha hai 9th August se, Sat-Sun raat 8 baje #Colors par. @realhinakhan @mohitmalhotra9 @dheerajdhoopar”.

Several fans showered their love on the Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. Further, several fans also seem to be excited for Naagin 5. You can check out the Instagram post here:

Also Read| Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee takes break from social media for 'positive vibes'

Also Read| Devoleena Bhattacharjee will not be seen as lead in 'Barrister Babu', confirms producer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.