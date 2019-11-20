The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Dance+ 5: A Contestant Falters His Steps, Here's What Remo D'Souza Does Next

Television News

Dance+ 5 is the 5th season of the popular dance show, and in the last audition episode, Sanket faltered on his step; here are the details on what happened next

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
dance+ 5

Dance Plus is a dance competition reality television show which started in 2015 and is now back with its fifth season that airs on STAR Plus and streams on Hotstar. This reality dance show is gained a lot of popularity as it glorified many dancers who came from different parts of India. Remo D’Souza is the super judge along with dance mentors who are known as captains on the show and the show is hosted by Raghav Juyal. In this year’s season, the dance mentors are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, Suresh Mukund. Here are the details about the latest episode. 

Dance+ 5: Sachin, a contestant, falters on his step, here's what happened next 

The November 17 episode was the last audition episode where the contestants were fighting for a spot in the Top 16. The episode saw a lot of emotional backstories of the contestants. There were also some epic performances and some drama too. Stepping on the intensity of this season, there was also a small segment on how difficult it will be to impress Remo D’Souza in this season.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on

ALSO READ | Dance+ 5: The Most Appreciated Dance Performance Of The Latest Episode

The episode started with a dramatic note when Sanket from Team Karishma stepped on to audition for the season. He started his performance on a good note but in this middle of a cartwheel, he faltered on his step and lost his balance. While the music continued, Sanket had a hard time starting again. Punit Pathak encouraged Sanket to continue and told him that it is no big deal. Despite numerous encouragements, Sanket failed to continue and the music finally stopped. Karisma Chavan stepped forward and told D’Souza that Sanket got badly injured in his leg during his audition and maybe that is why he lost his balance. 

ALSO READ | Dance+ 5 | All You Need To Know About The Dance Reality Tv Show 

Remo D’Souza chose to give the kid another chance and asked him if could perform the entire routine with the injury. When Sanket said yes, all the judges gave him some words of encouragement. The second time around, Sanket pulled off the step perfectly and finished his routine with a bang. He impressed everyone with his performance. Pathak told him that the first 30-40 seconds that he performed were enough for him to qualify him for the next round. Even D’Souza gave a Sanket a green light for the next round.  

ALSO READ | Dance Plus 5: The Three Most Memorable Moments From The Show

ALSO READ | Son Pari Star Tanvi Hegde Turns 28 Today; Read More About The Actor

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
UPBEAT INDIA LOOK TO END ON A HIGH
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG