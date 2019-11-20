Dance+ 5: A Contestant Falters His Steps, Here's What Remo D'Souza Does Next

Dance Plus is a dance competition reality television show which started in 2015 and is now back with its fifth season that airs on STAR Plus and streams on Hotstar. This reality dance show is gained a lot of popularity as it glorified many dancers who came from different parts of India. Remo D’Souza is the super judge along with dance mentors who are known as captains on the show and the show is hosted by Raghav Juyal. In this year’s season, the dance mentors are Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak, Karishma Chavan, Suresh Mukund. Here are the details about the latest episode.

Dance+ 5: Sachin, a contestant, falters on his step, here's what happened next

The November 17 episode was the last audition episode where the contestants were fighting for a spot in the Top 16. The episode saw a lot of emotional backstories of the contestants. There were also some epic performances and some drama too. Stepping on the intensity of this season, there was also a small segment on how difficult it will be to impress Remo D’Souza in this season.

The episode started with a dramatic note when Sanket from Team Karishma stepped on to audition for the season. He started his performance on a good note but in this middle of a cartwheel, he faltered on his step and lost his balance. While the music continued, Sanket had a hard time starting again. Punit Pathak encouraged Sanket to continue and told him that it is no big deal. Despite numerous encouragements, Sanket failed to continue and the music finally stopped. Karisma Chavan stepped forward and told D’Souza that Sanket got badly injured in his leg during his audition and maybe that is why he lost his balance.

Remo D’Souza chose to give the kid another chance and asked him if could perform the entire routine with the injury. When Sanket said yes, all the judges gave him some words of encouragement. The second time around, Sanket pulled off the step perfectly and finished his routine with a bang. He impressed everyone with his performance. Pathak told him that the first 30-40 seconds that he performed were enough for him to qualify him for the next round. Even D’Souza gave a Sanket a green light for the next round.

