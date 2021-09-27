'Dance Plus 6': Neeraj Chopra Shows Off Incredible Dance Moves In THIS Fun Reel; WATCH

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra was recently the talk of the town as he flaunted his top-notch acting skills in the recent ad for credit card bill payment platform CRED. The Olympic star will soon grace the Dance+ 6 stage with his presence as he gears up to make a guest appearance on the reality dance show. Disney+Hotstar recently dropped a hilarious video that showcased Neeraj Chopra's fantastic dance moves.

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra showcased his fantastic dance moves along with host and dancer Raghav Juyal. The Olympics star was seen matching steps with Juyal as the duo showed their fans and followers the different kinds of dance steps. Some of the categories included parties with friends, bromance and weddings. The duo could be seen having the time of their lives on the Dance+ stage as they put their best foot forward.

The Olympic star javelin master was recently lauded by netizens for his outstanding acting in the recent Cred ad. In the video the athlete shared on his Twitter account, he can be seen stepping into the shoes of several characters. He takes on the role of a banker, reporter, boss of a company, student and film producer. Chopra received love and praise for his work in the advertisement and was lauded by millions. Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag reshared the Tweet of the ad and wrote, "The only person for whom ‘Kya Fekta hai Yaar’ is a compliment".

The only Person for whom ‘Kya Fekta hai Yaar’ is a compliment- @Neeraj_chopra1 ! https://t.co/RuyWJujD0n — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2021

Neeraj Chopra also appeared on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 and met host Amitabh Bachchan. On the show, the young star taught the Bollywood legend how to throw the javelin. Sony TV shared a short promo clip ahead of the episode that also featured Olympic Hockey player, PR Sreejesh. The caption read, "Chalegi hockey, chalega bhala, #KBC13 mein Neeraj, Sreejesh aur AB sir ke sang dikhega game Olympic wala! Zaroor dekhiyega yeh romanchak pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati." In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan brought out a Hockey stick and a Javelin and asked the two athletes to share some of the tips needed to play the sport.

Chalegi hockey, chalega bhala, #KBC13 mein Neeraj, Sreejesh aur AB sir ke sang dikhega game Olympic wala! Zaroor dekhiyega yeh romanchak pal #KaunBanegaCrorepati iss Shaandaar Shukravaar mein, 17th Sept, raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/gyj4wv2vbc — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 15, 2021

Image: Instagram/@disneyplushotstar