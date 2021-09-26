Daughter's Day: Kapil Sharma Showers Love On Anayra, Manoj Bajpayee Pens Wish For Ava

On Daughter's Day, Comedian Kapil Sharma and veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee shared a heartfelt post expressing love for their lovely daughters on social media.

Kapil, who is the proud father of toddler Anayra Sharma, posted a bunch of photos of his daughter on Instagram. "Happy daughters day, (sic)" he captioned his post. In one of the photos, Anayra can be seen wearing a yellow coloured lehenga, supposedly dressed for a traditional outing. While in the other two pictures, the little munchkin poses happily in western outfits.

Take a look:

Kapil Sharma tied the knot to Ginni Chatrath in a grand wedding ceremony on December 12, 2018, in Jalandhar. A year later, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl whom they named Anayra. He recently welcomed a son named Trishaan earlier this year.

On the work front, the comedian hosts The Kapil Sharma Show season 2, a comedy show, that airs on Sony Television. Many celebrities come as guests on his show. The Kapil Sharma Show's casts consist of Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda, Krishna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, etc.

Manoj Bajpayee calls his daughter Ava 'a monster in a spectacle'

Manoj Bajpayee, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt post to wish his 10-year-old daughter Ava Nayla on the Daughter's Day. Sharing a family picture featuring his wife Shabana Raza, his daughter Ava and him, The Family Man actor called Ava a 'monster in a spectacle'.

In the photo, the actor is seen posing with his family for a happy family selfie. "A monster in a spectacle and darling of papa otherwise!!! Love you and the family as you call us !! Happy daughter’s day ….!!!!!" he captioned the photo.

Check the post here:

A monster in a spectacle and darling of papa otherwise!!! Love ❤️ you and the family as you call us !! Happy daughter’s day ….!!!!! pic.twitter.com/TuzzNbc8WI — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 26, 2021

Manoj married actor Shabana Raza in 2006. Later in 2011, they welcomed their child, a baby girl, Ava, who is now 10 years old. Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man 2 and Netflix anthology series Ray. For his performance in The Family Man series, the actor recently won the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne Award in the category, Best Performance Male.

(IMAGE: BAJPAYEEMANOJ/TWITTER/KAPILSHARMA/INSTA)