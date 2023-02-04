Debina Bonnerjee & Gurmeet Choudhary Reveal Their Second Daughter's Face To The World

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary finally revealed the face of their second baby girl Divisha via their Instagram on Friday (February 3). The couple's younger daughter was born on January 26, but the parents had kept her face hidden from the Internet so far.

Now, the couple had a photoshoot done with their two daughters and shared the pictures on social media. Debina and Gurmeet wrote, “Hi World! That’s my miracle baby @divishaadiva, Good vibes & blessings always #myfamily.”

While Debina chose an off-shoulder blue gown for the photoshoot and left her hair loose, Gurmeet donned a royal blue coat and dark blue pants. The pair can be seen giving their daughter Divisha a tender kiss in one of the images as she is dressed in a white frock and matching hairband.

In a different image, Debina was seated holding Divisha while Gurmeet was holding Lianna, their first child.

Check out the post here:

Debina-Gurmeet announced the birth of their second daughter

Last year in November, the birth of Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's second daughter was announced in a joint Instagram post. They added that Divisha was born before the due date.

They wrote, “Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. Keep blessing and showering your continued love.”

On the work front, Debina Bonnerjee has had a successful career as a television actor, appearing in a number of series like Ramayan, Chidiya Ghar, Santoshi Maa, and others. Gurmeet, on the other hand, has appeared in a number of TV programmes, including Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ramayan, and Punar Vivaah's Zindagi Milegi Dobara.