Debina Bonnerjee Diagnosed With Influenza B Virus; Says 'staying Away From My Babies'

Debina Bonnerjee has been diagnosed with the Influenza B virus, post which The Ramayan actress is currently staying away from her family. While Debina is suffering from symptoms like fever and cough, she revealed that her husband Gurmeet Choudhary, and their daughters Lianna and Divisha are not infected.

The actress was not keeping well for a few days but when her health didn't get any better, she decided to get herself tested. She recently took to her social media handle and shared her health update.

A health report on her Instagram story said, "So got influenza B virus. Well, hang on Mamma! Staying away from my babies now... Motherhood is anything but easy. Symptom: Fever and cough."

Take a look at her Instagram story here:

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary's first International trip with their girls

Recently, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary went on their first International trip to Srilanka with their little girls. They celebrated their wedding anniversary and Valentine's Day together. After they returned from the trip, Debina got unwell.

While the actress shared many good moments from the trip, she also opened up about the problems she faced with her daughters. She revealed that her younger daughter Divisha kept crying on the flight and they ran out of formula milk.

She also shared that she forgot her phone at the hotel and returned to India. However, the couple had a conversation with the hotel staff and they will be delivering her phone back to her.

More on Debina Bonnerjee

Debina Bonnerjee was undergoing troubles to conceive and that's when the couple decided to go for IVF. The actress tried four rounds of IVF before conceiving her first daughter Lianna on April 3, 2022.