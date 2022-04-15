Debina Bonnerjee and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary performed puja on the sixth day of their daughter's birth to commemorate her arrival. Taking to her Instagram, actor Debina penned a long note and posted photos from the puja, as well as a video on her Debina, Decodes YouTube channel.

Debina is from Bengal and her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary is from Bihar hence the puja combined both Bengali and Bihari cultures, she explained. The duo was also joined by their parents along with the entire family. While sharing pictures from the puja on her Instagram handle, Debina captioned, "Celebrated the sixth day of baby’s arrival function with the whole family. Actually, every day is a celebration when the whole family is around and you have an additional member to your family my little daughter."

Debina also shared a few snaps from the puja on her Instagram story and wrote, "The more we celebrate our traditions the more we are rooted to our culture because in this age of internet and super fast life hardly do we have time for many things. And getting a chance to celebrate a festival with both our parents to see my child both the grandparents is a matter of pride and bliss."

Later the actor also shared an Instagram story wishing ‘Pohela Boishakh’ to her fans and followers as she celebrates the first day of the year in the Bengali Calendar.

In a video on her YouTube channel, the actor also explained the importance of puja. She narrated that It was the sixth day since the baby was born. It is known as the 'Chati Puja' in Bihari tradition whereas 'Chahati Chila' in Bengali culture. She also informed that they will commemorate it by bringing Bengali and Bihari cultures together.

Later in the video, Debina can be seen also asking her parents and her in-laws to share their opinion about the baby's resemblance. To which her mother-in-law said that the baby looks like Gurmeet, while her father-in-law said Debina, with both of them noting that they really wanted a granddaughter as they did not have a daughter. They also said that they had given her the nickname Pari. Debina's mother claims that the infant resembles them both.

Debina explains life after becoming a mother

Debina also gave an update on her life after becoming a mother in the video. She claimed that, although she was speaking to her fans in the most recent videos, she felt as if she was recording them in a trance. She stated, "That's not who I am. I was tired, and then all of a sudden, a major transformation and a lot of happiness appeared in my life. In trance, I genuinely feel like I've made it all the way."

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary recently announced the birth of their firstborn, which left the fandom of both celebrities delighted. The couple shared the news recently on their Instagram with a lovely video in which fans and fellow celebrities showered congratulatory wishes to the new parents in town.