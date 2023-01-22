Deepika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Announce Pregnancy; 'Most Beautiful Phase Of Our Lives'

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the good news on social media on Sunday by sharing a happy post, where the couple can be seen sitting with their backs to the camera.

They wore white outfits teamed up with super cute white caps. Their caps had a special message written on them. While Dipika's cap had 'Mom-to-be' written on it, 'Dad-to-be' was imprinted on Shoaib's cap.

Sharing an identical post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness".

"Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai…Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one", he added.

After the post was shared, several celebs took to their comment section to congratulate the couple.

Shireen Mirza commented, "What news!! Mubarakkkkk ho". Shivani Patel wrote, "Congratulations guys !! So so happy for you two .. can’t wait meet the little one".

Celebrities including Sambhavna Seth, Charu Asopa and Jasleen Matharu also congratulated the couple.

Check out their post below:

About Dipika and Shoaib

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim met on the sets of their show 'Sasural Simar Ka' and soon after, they fell in love. They tied the knot in 2018 after dating each other for quite some time.

During the pandemic, they turned into vloggers and their videos are loved by the fans.

On the work front, Dipika is currently on a break from small screen. On the other hand, Shoaib Ibrahim is playing the lead role in 'Ajooni'.