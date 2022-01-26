Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee who was recently evicted from the reality shows Bigg Boss 15, ahead of the finale week, interacted with her fans. Post her exit from the show, the actor interacted with her fans on Instagram and got emotional while looking back at her journey. During the live session, the actor revealed about undergoing surgery for her injury in the reality show.

The actor made the revelation on Instagram live session where she stated that her condition is serious and she will get hospitalised on Thursday, January 27. For the unversed, the actor sustained injuries during the pole task. She spoke about her serious health and how she needs the prayers of her fans in this tough time.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee to undergo surgery after exit from Bigg Boss 15

Talking about the same, she said, “Despite all the obstacles and difficulties, the contestants of the popular reality show have been trying to give their best. I will fight this but am tense about it. It's just that I need your prayers. Time kharab chal raha hai but is mein bhi kuch acha hi hoga mera. She also emphasised that it is a nerve decompression surgery and it is serious”.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actor broke down during the live session and said, “ “My health is serious. 19 ghanta bhaari padh gaya (Those 19 hours were very damaging). That fall, injury and damage zyada ho gaya hai (I got injured after that fall, the damage is a lot). I would have to get admitted on Thursday and will be operated on Friday. So, thoda bohot hai life mein tension (So, I have some tension in my life). That is how life is. I am sure yeh bhi fight kar he lungi mein (I will fight this) kyunki I am known as a fighter.” She added, "I will fight this but am tense about it. It's just that I need your prayers. I wanted to talk to you all before getting admitted." She said it is a nerve decompression surgery and is serious: "Time kharab chal raha hai but is mein bhi kuch acha hi hoga mera (I am having a hard time now but I am sure some good will come out of this)." Now after Devoleena’s exit, the other remaining contestants competing with each other include Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Devoleena