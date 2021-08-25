'Dexter New Blood': Jennifer Carpenter Talks About Her Role Debra Morgan In New Season

As the fans await the release of the revival of the popular American crime drama series, Dexter New Blood, one of the cast members from the series recently made a thrilling piece of revelation. Jennifer Carpenter, who essayed the role of Debra Morgan in the last season, recently made a revelation about how her deceased character will be reviving in the upcoming Dexter New Blood.

How Dexter New Blood will bring back Debra Morgan?

While speaking at the Q&A session at the Television Critics Association summer press, Jennifer Carpenter talked about the revival of her character in the series and stated, “Don't think of her as a ghost more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter. [She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him]." Michael C Hall, who will be seen essaying the lead in the revival series, talked about Carpenter’s return to the show and mentioned how excited he was about Jennifer doing this because he knew she would be able to shapeshift and come at Dexter from so many different places. Adding to it, he also stated that it would be fun to crack open their sense of Dexter’s internal landscape because it's much more pyrotechnic and crazy than it used to be. He also spoke about how Jennifer’s character, Debra was ‘an internalised character’ for Dexter but she also represented how far he’d fallen without a compass. For those wondering how did Debra Morgan died in Dexter, it was depicted in the finale episode that she died from a massive blood clot after being shot in season eight. She was then diagnosed as braindead after which Dexter dropped her body at the sea.

It was John Lithgow from the series who first dropped in the news of Jennifer’s revival in the series and also teased his own comeback in the show. Another cast member from the series, Jamie Chung also escalated the fans’ curiosity by stating that the upcoming series will satisfy everyone’s appetites.



Dexter New Blood cast, plot and more

Apart from Jennifer Carpenter, other Dexter New Blood cast members include actors namely Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan / Jim Lindsay, Julia Jones as Angela Bishop, Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, Johnny Sequoyah as Audrey, David Magidoff as Teddy, Alano Miller as Logan and others. The plot of the series has been set ten years post the original finale where Dexter has moved to a fictional place, Iron lake while hiding his actual identity. He has also developed a relationship with the town’s chief of police.

