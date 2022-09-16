Dheeraj Dhoopar Admits 2 Shows 'taking Toll' On Health, But Has 'stressbuster' To Help Him

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who is popular for his role as Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya, recently welcomed his first child with his wife Vinny Arora. They were blessed with a baby boy, whom they have named Zayn, on August 10. The couple had shared the delightful news with their fans on social media. Meanwhile, the actor is doing two shows right now, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and the serial Sherdil Shergill.

Dheeraj Dhoopar opens up on managing 2 shows while being a father

With Sherdil Shergil's gearing up to release later this month, the actor, in an interview, was asked about how he manages his responsibility as a parent while working on two shows. He also opened up about how stress was affecting his health, but he considers this a part and parcel of his career. Speaking about how he was balancing personal and professional life, the actor told

Pinkvilla, "Doing two-two shows is exhausting, It takes a toll on my health sometimes but yes, it's a part of the process, of my career. With two shows, God gave me a stress-buster, my son. I feel guilty for not being able to spend much time with him but when I go back to him, I forget everything. I feel relaxed and there's no stress. I forget all the pain, and I just want to be with him. At the end of the day, I feel great".

Moreover, when the actor was asked about what keeps him motivated during this busy routine, Dhoopar replied, "Professionally, it's the love of my fans. When I left Kundali Bhagya, they were a little disappointed that they won't get to see me on the screen soon. They were waiting for Sherdil Shergill to go on air, and finally, we've also got the release date (September 26) now".