Have Television couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin finally decided to tie the knot? On Friday, Aly Goni took to his Instagram stories to share a video announcing an update, thereby leaving their fandom rejoiced yet curious. Dressed in a black jacket and grey T-shirt, he revealed that the couple have spoken to their parents about taking the 'next step'. However, the official date has still been kept under wraps.

Aly Goni to tie the knot with Jasmin Bhasin?

In a video on Instagram stories, Aly Goni said, "Guys, finally the discussion has been done. Jasmine and I have spoken to our parents and we are extremely happy about it. The only thing that's left is the distribution of cards. However, we came to a conclusion to share the piece of good news digitally with everyone".

Jasmin Bhasin also confirmed it. She took to her Instagram story and added, "If you've watched Aly's story then you might know that we've decided to take this step. We are very excited and I am sure even you all are excited. Please wait until we announce the date".

However, it is important to note that the couple did not use the word 'wedding' or 'marriage' in their stories. Hence, if the announcement was pertaining to their nuptials remains unclear. The video can also be a promotional clip for either of their upcoming projects. Details about the same can only be confirmed when the two finally announce the wedding date. For now, it appears that the two are bracing fans for something special that is about to transform their lives soon.

Speaking of their love story, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell head over heels for each other during their stints together on the reality show, Bigg Boss 14. The two confessed their love for each other on national television and have been going strong ever since. The couple’s social media PDA often ends up giving major relationship goals to their followers. From celebrating birthdays together to sharing hilarious boomerang videos, both Aly and Jasmin’s social media profile screams aloud their heartwarming yet quirky relationship. Apart from Bigg Boss, the two have also featured together in the music video, Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega and 2 Phone.

Now, this new video of the announcement has left fans rejoiced yet curious.