Did You Know Mohsin Khan Once Walked Out Of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Sets Angrily?

Mohsin Khan of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame had once left the sets of the show in a fit of anger. This came as a shock to many on the sets because Mohsin is known to be a very soft-spoken and polite person, according to Koimoi. The actor had allegedly left the set because of some disagreements that he had with the costume designers on the set. He could not see eye to eye with them and was so angry that he simply left the show without any notice.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan walked out of the show

The production members of the show tried to reach him through multiple calls, but in vain. He did not even turn up for the shoot the next day which hampered the shooting schedule of the show and the writers had to make emergency adjustments to the script to keep the show moving ahead. A source close to the portal had said that Mohsin had run into some issues with the costume department which had remained unresolved because of which he had made the choice to walk out. It was only when members of the production team went to Mohsin’s house to personally speak to him and ask him to resume shoot, he agreed to go back.

If Mohsin Khan did not make the choice to go back and resume his part, he would have been the fourth Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast member to have walked out of the show, Koimoi remarked. Before him, Rohan Mehra and Karan Mehra first left the show to join a reality show. Hina Khan was next to quit to the show for a different season of the reality tv show. She managed to secure the place of the runner-up on the show and was a fan-favourite throughout even though she was often embroiled in a variety of scandals and controversies on the show.

More about Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan started his career as an assistant director on the film Koyelaanchal. He made his debut in television with Star Plus’s Nisha Aur Uske Cousins but rose to fame playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mohsin is loved for the portrayal of his character, Kartik in the show. He has been playing the role of Kartik for more than four years now. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi is surely a treat for fans.

Mohsin was recently seen with Urvashi Rautella in a music video named Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi. The track is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Manoj Muntashir. The song is about the sorrow and pain of a heartbroken lover. The music video was resealed in November 2020.