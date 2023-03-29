Dipika Chikhlia Recreates 'Maa Sita' Look From 90s Ramayan Show Ahead Of Ram Navami

Dipika Chikhlia recently made headlines when the actress reprised the look of Maa Sita from her famous show Ramayan and it went viral on social media. Dipika took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday (March 29) to share multiple videos of her wearing the same saree she wore previously in the show Luv Kush in 1988. One of the shared clips shows Dipika praying to Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman’s idol. In the caption, she wrote, “Part 3 final … wanted to share …this is the same Saree I wore during luv Kush kand.”

Check out the post here:

Dipika, who portrayed Sita in the mythological drama Ramayan is still fondly remembered by many people. The actress has been sharing videos of herself in this popular look. Here are the other clips shared by Dipika on her Instagram handle.

More about Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramayan was aired in India from 1987 to 1988. Directed, written and produced by Ramanand Sagar, The show was a dramatisation of the eponymous Hindu epic from ancient India. It also starred Arun Govil as Rama, whereas Lakshman’s part was played by Sunil Lahiri, and Dara Singh was Hanuman by late actor.

Dipika Chikhlia's work front

Dipika Chikhlia made her acting debut in Bollywood with Sun Meri Laila alongside Raj Kiran and then went on to work in various films like Bhagwan Dada, Kala Dhanda Goray Log, Doorie among others. The actress gained recognition for playing the role of goddess Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan. Her other television shows include The Sword of Tipu Sultan and Luv Kush.

Dipika was last seen in the movie Bala in 2019. She played the role of Yami Gautam’s mother.