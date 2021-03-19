Dipika Chikhlia Shares Thoughts On Self Love; 'Life Is To Be Lived' Says Ramayan's Sita

Dipika Chikhlia gained nationwide recognition for her role of 'Devi Sita' in Ramanand Sagar's hit television serial Ramayan. The 55-year-old actor took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday to share her thoughts on pandemic and Covid-19 lockdown. Upon uploading her selfie, she expressed that her days of quarantine taught her "self-love" and the fact that no amount of money, books, and motivational speakers could have helped her more than loving herself. She said we have to live for ourselves before we did for others. She ended the caption with "Take care, life is to be lived" and added a red heart emoticon at the end.

Dipika Chikhlia's fans were overwhelmed by her heart-touching advice and many followers called her "Ma" in the comments. One of them wrote her words always touched their heart to which she replied with a red heart. Many even complimented her smile in the selfie and one of them wrote"your smile is like a blessing in disguise".

A sneak peek of Dipika Chikhlia's Instagram

Dipika Chikhlia loves to cook and her Instagram posts are proof of that. About four days ago she posed in a kitchen wearing oven mittens with a tea-cake she made herself. In the caption, she wrote crediting a cooking social media handle that her tea cake had a perfect sponge and was absolutely delicious and it was a perfect companion to her evening tea. A couple of days before that she added an Instagram reel in which she had lined up several delicious snacks including chat, cheevda, biscuits on a platter for spending Saturday evening with her family. The reel played Jeet song by Ritzvi in the background and she also asked her followers what were their favorite thing to eat with chai.

A look at Dipika Chikhalia's TV shows and movies

After appearing in Ramayan, Dipika went on to play lead roles in TV serials like The Sword of Tipu Sultan and Luv Kush in 1989. She appeared in three films with Rajesh Khanna including Khudai, Ghar Ka Chiraag, and Rupaye Dus Karod. In recent years, she appeared in the Gujarati serial Chutta Chedda that aired in 2017 on Colors Gujarati. She was last seen in the film Bala in November 2019 in which she essayed the role of mother of Pari, played by Yami Gautam.

Promo Image Source: Dipika Chikhlia's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.