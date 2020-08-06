Dipika Kakar's Birthday: Romantic Pics Of The Actor With Hubby Will Give You Couple Goals

Actor Dipika Kakar is celebrating her birthday today, on August 6. Dipika is popularly known for her role as Simar Bhardwaj in the popular serial Sasural Simar Ka. On February 22, 2018, the actor got married to her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim in Bhopal. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, here's a look at a few pictures of Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim together:

In this picture, one can see the couple dressed in traditional wear. Shoaib Ibrahim can be seen looking at Dipika lovingly. Dipika captioned this picture - Mujhe dekhein tumhaari aankhein, Isme kya meri khata hai.

In this picture, viewers can see Shoaib feeding Dipika. Dipika captioned this picture - I love to cook!!! because he loves to eat.

In this picture, Dipika can be seen embracing her husband. The couple looks very happy and the actor, in the caption, has mentioned how her husband is the reason of her life.

In this picture, viewers can see Dipika embrace her husband. Both Dipika and Shoaib are dressed in black. She captioned this picture - Before the day ends..... my most fav pic of the evening...

Shoiab is dressed in white and Dipika is seen dressed in pink. The couple is all smiles while looking into the camera. The caption read - You are the strongest when ur husband’s priority is your happiness.

Dipika uploaded a couple of romantic selfies with an equally lovely caption. The caption read - "I dont fear the #lockdown , my world is with me @shoaib2087" (sic).

In this picture, Shoaib can be seen holding Dipika's hand. Both the actors look good in the picture. The caption read, "Sunday being spent the right way!!"

In this selfie clicked by Sohaib, fans can see Dipika kissing her husband on the cheeks. The caption read - "tere pyaar me mai marjaawaan".

In this picture, the couple seemed to be lost in conversation over a cup of their favourite beverage. The caption read, "I love these “Tea-Dates” of ours...."

Viewers can see Shoaib and Dipika together in a comfortable and happy pose. Dipika also penned down a loving caption with the post that reads: "Kaha jaata hai ki aapko sacha pyaar karne waala mil jaaye to chehre ka Noor badh jaata hai!!! and the glow on MY face just keeps increasing with each passing day❤️❤️❤️❤️!!!! kuch aur kehne ki zaroorat hai ???" (sic).

Dipika on professional front

Dipika Kakar made her debut in 2010 in the show Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi as Laxmi. The series was about a girl called Laxmi who is supposedly the reincarnation of the Goddess herself as she manages to bring good luck to her religious family. The show was quite successful.

After that, Dipika was seen in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo as Rekha. Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo was a series that starred Ratan Rajput, Abhishek Rawat, Sudesh Berry, Mukul Harish, Richa Mukherjee, Kakar, Aditya Lakhia, Roopa Ganguly and Sukirti Kandpal.

Dipika was then seen in Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka which gained her much fame and recognition. The show ran from 2011 to 2017 and after that Dipika participated in the reality dance TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8. After that, she was seen in Star Plus' Nach Baliye 8 with Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dipika Kakar then played Suhasini Thakur in the show Qayamat Ki Raat in 2018 and in the same year also participated in Big Boss 12. Dipika Kakar was announced as the winner at the end of the show. The actor was last seen on Star Plus' Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.

Promo Pic Credit: Dipika Kakar's Instagram

