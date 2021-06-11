Dipika Kakkar And Shoaib Ibrahim Recall Their Scary Sky Cycling Experience

Celebrity couple Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim recently shared their nerve-racking experience of sky cycling from their staycation at a resort in Lonavala. On Thursday, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor uploaded a new video on his YouTube channel to give fans a sneak peek into their family time from their getaway to the hill station. In the YouTube video, the couple narrated how they were stuck mid-air while sky cycling when they had previously visited the resort and had to be rescued by the staff.

Shoaib Ibrahim recalls the time when Dipika Kakkar started crying while sky cycling

While it has been raining heavily in Mumbai for the past couple of days, Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim, along with their family, drove to Lonavala for a small getaway to enjoy the early monsoon. After giving fans a tour of their villa at Della Adventure & Resorts on his YouTube channel two days ago, Shoaib uploaded yet another video from their holiday on his channel yesterday, i.e. June 10, 2021. In his latest video, the Sasural Simar Ka actors recalled the time when they last visited the same resort and gave sky cycling a shot for the first time and got stuck mid-air.

Although Dipika and Shoaib had worn harnesses, they were panic-stricken when their cycle got stuck and also got displaced from the wire it was on. Narrating their scary instance and his beloved wife Dipika's reaction to being stuck, the 33-year-old said that Dipika got extremely nervous and even started crying.

However, he also mentioned that the resort's staff was extremely cordial and they rushed to help them immediately. Furthermore, Dipika Kakkar also revealed being so traumatised by the aforementioned incident so much so, that she was hesitant to even ride a bicycle on the ground with her husband.

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim's YouTube video below:

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SHOAIB IBRAHIM'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.