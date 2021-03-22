Dipika Kakkar Is Back As Simar In Sasural Simar Ka Season 2; News Leaves Fans Excited

Dipika Kakkar gained tremendous fame after playing the role of Simar in the popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka that started airing on Colors TV in 2011 and ran for more than 2000 episodes. Sasural Simar Ka is all set to return with its second season and will feature Dipika Kakkar, Avika Gor, Shoaib Ibrahim, Manish Raisinghan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and others. While there was much speculation about the same on the Internet, Colors recently made an official announcement on Instagram.

Colors channel announces Sasural Simar ka Season 2

Taking to their social media handle, Colors TV shared a promo of Sasural Simar Ka season 2. In the promo, fans see Dipika entering the screen in a red saree and introducing herself as Simar. She goes on to talk about all the memories and time she has spent with her fans in all these years as Simar. She further says that it is because of the never-ending love of her fans that the channel is coming up with the second season of the show. The video ends with her talking about a special someone who will be a part of the new season. No other details about the surprise actor are revealed by Dipika as she asked everyone to stay tuned and wait a bit to know more. Along with the video, the channel wrote, "Aapki chaheti #Simar laut aayi hai aap sab se milne.

Kya aap taiyyar hai usse milne ke liye?Dekhiye usse jald hi, #SasuralSimarKa2 mein, sirf #Colors par." in the caption which roughly translated to " Your favourite Simar is back to meet all of you. Are you ready to meet her? Meet her soon in Sasural Simar Ka 2 only on Colors."

Fans of the actor and the television show were elated to hear the news and couldn't stop sharing their excitement of seeing Dipika Kakkar in Sasural Simar Ka again. The netizens thanked Colors for getting their favourite show back on screen and flooded the comment section with heart and starstruck emojis. One user wrote, "Yeah! Hamari Simar. Thankyou Colors for this" while another commented, "I am so excited to meet Simar." Read some of the fan comments right below:

Sasural Simar Ka Season 2 release date

While the channel announced that the original characters will be making a return in the second season of the show, there has been no update about the release date of the show yet. For the uninitiated Sasural Simar Ka was a daily soap show that started with issues revolving around female empowerment and then went on to add supernatural characters like monsters and devils in the show. The show wrapped up in 2018 after running for 7 years.

