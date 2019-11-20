Disney+ Show Loki To Cast Sophia Di Martino As A Female Loki?

We all love Tom Hiddleston in the role of Loki. Loki was the first supervillain faced by the Avengers in 2012 and was defeated. We all saw him die in Avengers: Infinity War, but in a surprising turn of events, he escaped in Avengers Endgame’s time travel scenes which has lead fans to believe that he did not die in the Avengers: Infinity War. Now, Tom Hiddleston will be seen as Loki in the Diesny+ TV show titled Loki, which will be releasing in 2021. Through news reports, we have learned that there will be a female Loki who will be introduced in the show. Here is all you should know about it.

Loki series to feature a female Loki?

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ LOKI, an original series with Tom Hiddleston. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, Spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/lDqAWtIE0u — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 21, 2019

It was reported that Sophia Di Martino will be joining the cast of the Disney+ TV show Loki. It is said that that she is cast for a yet unknown role. But it is highly speculated that she will be playing the role of a female Loki in the series. In a similar way, we will be seeing a female Thor, played by Natalie Portman, in the fourth part of the Thor series. It was confirmed by Kevin Feige during the San Diego Comic-Con that Natalie Portman will be returning as Jane Foster and pick up the mantel of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. This has raised fans' expectation of seeing a female Loki.

The Disney+ series Loki will be releasing 2021. In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Tom Hiddleston said that Loki will be facing more formidable opponents, the likes of which Loki has never seen before. This just adds to the fact that we could see a female Loki in the series.

