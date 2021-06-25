Divyanka Tripathi Celebrates 4 Years Of Winning 'Nach Baliye 8', Shares Throwback Videos

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram account to celebrate 4 years of Nach Baliye 8. In 2017, the actor participated in the dance reality show with her husband Vivek Dahiya. In the Instagram story, she reposted a video from her fan page that has the compilation of her dance performance during the whole show. This was followed by another post from her fan page that compiled the pictures from the last day of the show when the couple held the trophy.

Divyanka Tripathi celebrates 4 years of Nach Baliye 8

While sharing the video, the fan page wrote, "From non-dancers to the winner of nach.. A splendid journey to be cherished". To which, the actor reshared and added a handmade heart to it. In another story, there are pictures from the time when the couple were holding the cheque of the winning amount and also the trophy along with other contestants. The fan wrote the nickname given to the couple and how they won. It reads, "Divek ki Jeet". Have a look at it.

In the eighth season of Nach Baliye, Sonakshi Sinha, Terence Lewis and Mohit Suri were the judges. The show was hosted by Karan Tacker and Upasana Singh. The season included celebrity couples like Sanam Johar and Abigail Jain, Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani, Brent Goble and Aashka Goradia and many more.

Divyanka Tripathi on the work front

The actor was recently shooting for KKK11 (Khatron Ke Khiladi 11) in Cape Town, South Africa. The actor often shared glimpses from the set of the reality show. Earlier, she shared a BTS picture from the set of KKK 11, where she is standing near a water body with a Ferris wheel in the background. While sharing the picture, she wrote, "It's a good day today ...you know why? Because discomfort is inevitable in life but I chose my pains that were worth fighting for. Waking up with pride. Good morning". Have a look.

Apart from her, the list of contestants includes Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Arjun Bijlani, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Sana Makbul, Sourabh Raj Jain, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, and Vishal Aditya Singh. The shooting for this season began in May 2021. The show will be telecasted from July 2021.

