Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Shows Off Her Versatility By Sharing Pics Dressed As Lady Gabbar

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently posted a couple of throwback snaps of herself dressed as 'Lady Gabbar'. The picture also featured some other people in costume and working on a set. The post received a lot of fun comments from fans and friends. Take a look at Divyanka's post and the comments it gained.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya in green ruffle saree, who styled it better?

Diyanaka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram Post

Divyanaka recently uploaded a couple of snaps in which fans could see the actor dressed up as Lady Gabbar. In the first snap, the actor is featuring a curly black hair wig with a gun in her hand, which most likely is a prop. She is winking in the picture and Divyanaka's friend is seen at the back.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posts creative illustration to wish husband Vivek on anniversary

In the next snap, Divanaka uploads a selfie sporting the wig and the gun once more. She has a very smart look on her face. It is clear in the snap that the actor is sporting light-make up and a diamond ring. In the next snap, Divyanaka seems busy and engrossed in her work. She is also posing with a few other people. The last snap features Divyanak in specs, winking and smiling at the camera. Others around her are also looking into the picture.

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya tries husband Vivek's workout, climbs 25 floors; watch video

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya also uploaded a fun caption with the post. She wrote that she had transformed into 'Lady Gabbar' and added a few hashtags. She wrote, "(#) Rowdy Lola in London (emoji) Role and Lore...(emoji)

(# )Throwback (#) Lady Gabbar (emoji)"

Also Read | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya opens up about her NCC days; Read full details

The post gained many funny comments. Singer Harshdeep Kaur said, "Hahahahaha so cute!" and fans also thought the same. Take a look at all the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is very active on social media and keeps posting regularly. She had also uploaded a couple of snaps from a workshop she had taken. Divyanka wrote, "No Makeup| Zero Fashion| Zero Stardom| No Social Media| Getting high on knowledge!!! Reliving Student life can be liberating in so many ways. This is what we did in London. Viv and I played Director, Cinematographer, Gaffer, Editor and Producer in different projects. Thats Zeroing down to learn and expand". Take a look at her post:

Promo Pic Credit: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.