Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Wishes Hubby Vivek On 5th Anniversary; Party Is You Next To Me'

On the occasion of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya’s wedding anniversary, the former shared some of their cute candid photos together. Ye Hain Mohabbatein actor also posted a heartwarming note for her husband and stated how getting married to him was the best decision.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya’s 5th anniversary

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently took to her Instagram handle and posted series of her photos with her husband Vivek on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary. In the first one, she added an adorable photo of them in which they can be seen hugging each other with love while in the next few ones, they can be seen making hilarious poses for the camera. In the last one, she shared a picture in which they were seen having a ball while shaking a leg together.

In the caption, Divyanka Tripathi stated, “Party is 'You Next To Me'!” and added how deciding to get married to Vivek was her best decision. Adding to it, she also mentioned how he made all the other following decisions easy for her.

Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram post received numerous reactions from her peer celebrity artists as well as her fans who sent them lovely anniversary wishes. Popular artists namely Rahul Vaidya, Krishna Mukherjee, Karan Kohli, Shweta Tiwari, Mrizashireen, Hiten Tejwani and others took to her Instagram post and wished them a happy 5th anniversary. Several fans stated how they were the sweetest and cute couple while others mentioned how it was a beautiful thing to see them grow together during these five years. Rest all others showered heart symbols in the comments for the couple. Have a look at some of the reactions to Divyanka Tripathi’s Instagram post.

Divyanka’s post anniversary plans

She recently added yet another post and gave a glimpse to all her fans about her post-anniversary plans. She revealed how she and her husband Vivek will be watching the latter’s recently released movie, State of Siege: 26/11 streaming on Zee5.

On the work front:

Divyanka Tripathi has been a part of some of the iconic Hindi tv shows and enjoys a massive fan following. After featuring in the latest show, Yeh Hai Chahatein and The Greedy Closet, she is all set to appear as one of the contestants on the popular reality tv show, Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 alongside Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, etc. The show will begin streaming from July 17, 2021.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S FACEBOOK

