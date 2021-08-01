Divyanka Tripathi Reveals She Turned Down Lead Role In 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2'; Read Why

Divyanka Tripathi, who became a household name with the show Yeh Hai Mohobbatein, recently confirmed that she turned down the offer to star in the sequel of SonyTV's Bade Acche Lagte Hain. Divyanka also revealed that she gave the look test for the show. However, the actor could not relate to the character and refused to go on board with the offer. Read further for all the details from Divyanka's recent interview.

Divyanka Tripathi turns down the offer to lead in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Divyanka Tripathi confirmed that she turned down the offer to star in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. The actor said she was offered the role in the sequel and also went for the look test. The Yeh Hai Mohobbatein actor revealed she refused the offer as she could not relate to the character she was asked to play. The actor confirmed that she takes only the projects to which she could completely devote herself. She considered taking up a character as "getting married to the role" and revealed how she never takes up the roles she is not convinced about.

When asked about in which role she wants to see herself next, the Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala actor said she is looking forward to exploring some challenging roles and is currently in between reading some scripts. The actor said she has a soft face, yet she wants to see herself playing an IAS officer, negative character or in a much different role from those she has earlier done. Divyanka is currently appearing in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Details about Bade Acche Lagte Hain

The first season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain starred Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in the lead roles. The plot of the show revolved around a multi-billionaire man and his middle-class woman, who ties the knot due to their younger siblings. The two later fall in love with each other and face different ups and downs in their married life. The sequel of the show is currently in production and will reportedly have a completely new cast.

IMAGE: DIVYANKA TRIPATHI'S INSTAGRAM

