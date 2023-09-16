Drew Barrymore Apologises For Filming Talk Show Amid Hollywood Strike, Later Deletes Post

Drew Barrymore apologised to TV and film writers over her decision to resume production on her talk show titled The Drew Barrymore Show while the members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) remained on strike. She shared an emotional video message on her Instagram handle (which she later deleted) and apologised for the controversial choice. Drew further directed a message to WGA who began the strike against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

2 things you need to know

Drew Barrymore apologised for filming her talk show amidst the Hollywood strike.

Barrymore took full responsibility for her actions.

Drew Barrymore's tearful message

Drew Barrymore apologised to Hollywood writers after she resumed filming for her talk show. She shared a video message on her social media and said, "I believe there’s nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it okay." "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions. I know there’s just nothing I can do that will make this okay for those this is not okay with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that," she continued.

Drew Barrymore further called the situation "complex" and expressed that it was never her intention to hurt anyone. "It's not who I am. I've been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them," she said. "I deeply apologize to writers. I deeply apologize to unions," she continued.

"I certainly couldn't have expected this kind of attention, and we aren't going to break rules and we will be in compliance. I wanted to do this because as I said, this is bigger than me and there are other people's jobs on the line," Drew shared. However, Barrymore deleted her video hours after posting it on her Instagram handle.

After six days of backlash, Drew Barrymore has uploaded this video responding to the news that she is bringing her talk show back during the writer’s strike.



She says the reason she's bringing her show back is she managed to do it during the pandemic, so she feels the strike… pic.twitter.com/NVbIeSmdqI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 15, 2023

Hollywood writers', studios to resume negotiations soon

Contract talks that could end Hollywood's writers strike are set to resume next week, studios said on Thursday. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents the industry's studios, streaming services and production companies in union negotiations, said in a statement that they had reached out to the Writers Guild of America on Wednesday and the two sides agreed to resume negotiations next week.

Leaders are still working out the details, the statement said, and no further specifics were provided. Every member company of the AMPTP is committed and eager to reach a fair deal, and to working together with the WGA to end the strike, the statement said. There are no talks yet planned to settle the actors strike.

(With inputs from PTI)