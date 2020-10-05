Ekta Kapoor Drops In Promo Of New Show 'Maulkki', Calls It 'story That Needs To Be Told'

Recently, Bollywood producer Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to share the promo clip of her upcoming show, Maulkki. The video speaks openly about the dowry system and shows actor Priyal Mahajan's character, who is dolled up in bridal wear, walking up to her father. Take a look at the video here:

Also Read | India To Have World's Largest Clean Energy-driven Railway Network: Piyush Goyal

Ekta Kapoor's post

Explaining the synopsis of Maulkki's story in her caption, Ekta Kapoor mentioned that the show is all about saving a girl’s family from dowry. Ekta further wrote that the show focuses on 'a tradition turned that turns into a transaction'. Kapoor also mentioned that Maulkki's story 'needs to be told'. Soon after Ekta Kapoor posted the promo clip online, fans rushed to the comment section and expressed their excitement to watch the show. Some fans also congratulated Kapoor for her success. Take a look at how fans reacted to the video:

Also Read | 'India Will Be A Key Builder Of Global Technologies': Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Fans react:

Ekta Kapoor recently made it to the news when she shared a black and white picture, which features her smiling as she poses with Ravie Kapoor. With the picture shared, Ekta urged fans to stay safe and mentioned that her son is her 'partner in quarantine'. Take a look at the video:

Also Read | India Urges WTO To Relax Intellectual Property Rules For COVID-19, South Africa Supports

On the professional front

Ekta Kapoor is currently gearing up for her next project, KTina with actor Disha Patani. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the movie is all set to hit the theatres later in 2020. The much-anticipated movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Digangana Suryavanshi and Lilette Dubey in prominent roles.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor is also producing Kundali Bhagya, which is among the most-watched daily soaps in India. Starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, the show chronicles the story of Preeta and Srishti and their attempt to reunite with their mother. One of Ekta's most popular TV shows, Naagin 5 follows the story of a shape-shifter snake, who vows to avenge her wrongdoers.

Also Read | India To Have World's Largest Clean Energy-driven Railway Network: Piyush Goyal

(Image credits: Ekta Kapoor Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.