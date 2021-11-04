Ekta Kapoor Reveals Her Mother Shobhaa Only Allows Her To Touch Gulzar’s Feet; Know Why

Producer Ekta Kapoor and her father and veteran actor Jeetendra recently appeared as a guest on Sony Television's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. On the show, she shared a few anecdotes with the host Kapil Sharma. One of them was about the iconic filmmaker and lyricist Gulzar. The producer revealed that her mother and producer Shobhaa Kapoor has told her to only touch Gulzar's feet if she ever met him.

During her conversation with Kapil Sharma, Ekta Kapoor revealed that women from Punjabi households are not allowed to touch anyone’s feet to seek blessings, except their gurus. However, her mother Shobhaa Kapoor has told her to touch lyricist and poet Gulzar’s feet, if she ever met him.

Ekta told Kapil, "Punjabi gharon mein betiyaan pair nahin chooti but guru ke pair chooti hai. Toh meri mom ne mujhe bataya tha ki kabhi bhi life mein agar aapko Gulzar mile toh unke pair zaroor choona because who aapke pita ke guru hai. (In Punjabi households, daughters aren’t supposed to touch anyone’s feet. But my mother told me that if ever in life, I meet Gulzar ji, I should always touch his feet because he’s my father’s guru/teacher).”

The producer also recalled the moment when she met Gulzar and touched his feet. She said, "It was the most beautiful moment because he saw me, I didn’t even have to tell him I’m papa’s daughter and he remembered me by my pet name." Ekta's father and the Himmatwala star who featured in Parichay is helmed by Gulzar, alongside Jaya Bachchan and Pran. The film is partially inspired by The Sound of Music, where he played a tutor to five children who drove away every other teacher they had with their mischievous behaviour.

Several promos have been shared on Instagram by the channel. In one of the promos, Jeetendra reveals that Ekta Kapoor once acted in a production of the epic mythology, Ramayana. He said that the producer, in her childhood, was staged on the terrace of their building and played Raavan in the play.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Ekta Kapoor has produced numerous long-running daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

