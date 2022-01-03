Ekta Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19; Wishes Pour In From B-Town Celebs

COVID-19 continues to be on the rise in India, and with the spike in cases in Mumbai, numerous stars of the film industry are also being diagnosed with the disease. The latest to test positive for coronavirus was Ekta Kapoor.

The film and TV producer made the announcement on Instagram. She informed her followers that despite taking all precautions, she has tested positive for COVID-19. She added that her health was fine.

Ekta Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19

Ekta Kapoor urged all who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested while announcing her COVID-19 diagnosis.

Recovery wishes poured in from some of the celebrities of the film industry. TV stars like Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Dheeraj Dhoopar wished her a speedy recovery.

The evening before, she had met actor Neelam Kothari Soni and film producer Shabina Khan.

Bollywood stars test positive for COVID-19

Earlier in the day, John Abraham and wife Priya Runchal had announced their COVID diagnosis.

"I came in contact 3 days ago with someone who I later learned had COVID. Priya & I have tested positive for COVID. "We have been quarantined at home, so haven't been in contact with anyone else. We are both vaccinated & experiencing mild symptoms. Please stay well and healthy. Masks up," read his message.

A few days ago, Arjun Kapoor, his sister Anshula, cousin Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani had tested positive for COVID-19. Actor Nakuul Mehta and Ranveer Shorey's son Haroon have also been infected with the virus.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the first to test COVID positive in the latest set of cases. She has recovered after quarantine at home.

Mumbai logs 8,063 Fresh Cases on Sunday

Mumbai is witnessing a surge in infection, with 8,063 new cases being detected on Sunday. The bright spot has been that only a minor perecentage of people were hospitalised, with beds being available as well.

"Today 8,063 new COVID cases have been detected in Mumbai out of which 89 per cent were found to be totally asymptomatic and total number of active cases in Mumbai is now 29,819."

"However, out of 8,063 new cases today, only 503 have been hospitalised out of which 56 cases have been put on oxygenated beds. As of today, 90 per cent of hospital beds in Mumbai are vacant," BMC Chief Iqbal Chahal said in a statement.