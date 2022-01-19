Ellen DeGeneres' Show 'Ellen's Game Of Games' Will Not Be Renewed For Season 5; Here's Why

It is bad news for Ellen's Game of Games fans as NBC and Ellen DeGeneres will not be teaming up again for another season of the fun game show. As confirmed by Deadline, Ellen’s Game of Games, which successfully aired on the NBC network for four seasons, will not make a comeback and its season five has been cancelled indefinitely.

What is the show Ellen's Game of Games all about?

Ellen's Game of Games is an American television game show that initially premiered on December 18, 2017. It is based on game segments from DeGeneres daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In the show, Ellen DeGeneres serves as host and executive producer, while Stephen Twitch Boss appears as the announcer.

The last season of the show, had audiences from Ellen's studio playing some outrageously fun games - including Blindfolded Musical Chairs, Dizzy Dash, Oh Ship and many more exciting games. The one who wins gets a bumper cash prize.

Other TV titles that were inspired by The Ellen DeGeneres Show include The Masked Dancer, Family Game Fight and Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways. Ellen’s Game of Games is executively produced by DeGeneres, Leman and Glavin, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett and Jeff Kleeman. It is produced under the banner Warner Horizon Unscripted and Alternative Television in association with Telepictures and A Very Good Production.

Why will the show Ellen's Game of Games not be renewed for season 5?

Ellen's Game of Games initially managed to get some strong ratings, becoming the No. 1 game show in prime time in 2019. For two consecutive years, DeGeneres was awarded an Emmy nomination for serving as a good host on the show in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

The show was also surrounded by controversies that acted as a catalyst for DeGeneres' brand's negative reception. In 2020, the host cum producer of the show was accused of fostering a toxic work environment on her long-running talk show. In the wake of the controversy, the show lost 1 million viewers. Later DeGeneres apologized on air for it but she further made it clear that the controversy is not the reason for ending the show. As of now, no official statement has been issued by the makers on why the show will not be renewed.

Image: Instagram@gameofgamesellen